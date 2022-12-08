CIA Warned Strikes Targeting Syria Pose A Threat To US Troops Amid Turkey's Op Claw-Sword

Director of America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Bill Burns has warned the chief of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation, Hakan Fidan, that artillery and air strikes being carried out by the Turkish military in northern Syria are putting US troops at risk, Axios reported.

The call between the two intelligence agency chiefs came following a Turkish airstrike which reportedly landed less than 1,000 feet from American troops stationed in the al-Hasakah region in northern Syria. Turkish Armed Forces have been engaged in strikes targeting Iraq and Syria under Operation Claw-Sword since November 20 this year.

The operation, which was launched a week after a terrorist bombing that took place in Istanbul, has seen the Turkish forces target parts of Iraq and Syria in retaliation against Kurdish militants, whom Turkey claims to have carried out the Istanbul bombing.

US warns Turkey against further military action

As per the reports, there are approximately 900 American troops stationed in Syria, especially at the bases of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The stated objective of the US troops is to help the SDF battle the remnants of Daesh (ISIS) fighters. Meanwhile, Turkey has continued the bombardment of Syrian and Iraqi territories claiming a Kurdish link behind the Istanbul bombing.

Turkey's operations went on despite denials from the US-backed SDF and the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is considered the largest militant group, over any involvement in the Istanbul bombing. The White House and the CIA refused to comment on the phone call between Burns and Fidan. However, two sources briefed on the call informed Sputnik that Fidan was told by Burns that the strikes put US troops at risk and warned him against launching a potential ground invasion.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley have spoken to officials in Ankara regarding the strikes in the past weeks. Furthermore, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price also informed reporters on Tuesday that Turkey has been told publicly and privately by the US administration that it opposes military action, including a ground invasion.

Amid the worsening situation in Syria, US troops resumed joint patrols with Kurdish-led forces Saturday in the northeast region of the country. The patrols ceased earlier amid threats of a new ground incursion by Turkish forces into the war-torn country.