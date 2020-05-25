Cirque Du Soleil Founder To Buy Back Circus Troupe As It Struggles Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Guy Laliberte the founder of Cirque du Soleil has reportedly announced on May 25 that he wants to buy back the world's most renowned circus troupe which is battling the novel coronavirus. According to the reports, Laliberte is a former stilt-walker-turned-millionaire who co-founded the troupe in 1984 and sold his last remaining stake in Cirque in February. He reportedly announced to purchase it during the popular Radio Canada show "Tout le monde en parle" ("Everybody's talking about it"). He added that the circus has given him so much and seeing its situation he wants to help it.

With 95% of Cirque employees laid off right now, anything could happen.

4,679 employees laid off

According to the international media reports, Cirque du Soleil has been badly hit by the pandemic which forced the company to cancel 44 shows around the world and lay off 4,679 employees which is equal to 95 per cent of its staff. Laliberte reportedly sold his shares to Chinese and American investors in a $1.5 billion deal in 2015. He refused to provide details of his offer or partners.

In addition, he reportedly said that he wanted to keep the troupe's headquarters in Montreal and keep a management team.

As per the reports, the circus is heavily debt-ridden which accounts to an amount of $900 million. In the year of 2015, American investment group TPG Capital acquired a 60 per cent majority stake in the troupe, and China's Fosun Group bought a 20 percent stake, as per reports. An institutional investment company, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) purchased a ten percent stake in February.

