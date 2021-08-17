The situation in Afghanistan continues to further deteriorate since the Taliban has captured the country after its bloody offensive against the Afghanistan security forces. Republic TV has been constantly reporting all the events leading up to the fall of Kabul and the subsequent chaos that has triggered a grave crisis in the country. Visuals accessed by Republic TV show the horrific situation unfolding in Kabul at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Latest updates from Afghanistan

According to the latest visuals, thousands of Afghan civilians are scrambling in a bid to flee the Taliban rule even as commercial and military aircraft remain stranded on the tarmacs of Hamid Karzai International Airport. Thousands of people are still waiting to be evacuated from the airport. Moreover, the US army personnel are present at the airport to control the situation. In another development, there were reports of gunfire by the Taliban terrorists as visuals show evidence of bloodshed. Moreover, glass shards were strewn on the floor. Reports stated that the firing took place on Monday night outside the airport.

Ahmad Massoud prepares for anti-Taliban resistance

In a major development, Ahmad Massoud, son of former Northern Alliance commander Ahmad Shah Massoud is preparing an anti-Taliban resistance in Panjshir. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Massoud can be seen in Kabul stating that he was with his people. Moreover, the resistance commander also denied all rumors and asserted that propaganda was being carried out against him by his enemies. He reiterated and declared that he will stay with his people.

During its previous regime, the Taliban was countered by the Northern Alliance, a formidable resistance led by Tajik commander Ahmad Shah Massoud and other key leaders. The alliance was instrumental in keeping the Taliban at bay as Panjshir was among the few provinces that did not fall to the insurgent group. Ahmad Shah Massoud is still known as the 'Lion of Panjshir' in Afghanistan. He later served as the country's defence minister in Burhanuddin Rabbani's cabinet.