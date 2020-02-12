The Debate
Classmates Gift Name Change To Transgender Friend On Birthday, Netizens In Awe

Rest of the World News

Group of school students in Texas, US won everybody’s heart after they gifted their transgender classmate a name change on their 18th birthday

Classmates

Group of school students in Texas won everybody’s heart after they gifted their transgender classmate a name change on their 18th birthday. Andi Bernabe who came out as transgender nearly two years ago shared the video on social media.

The clip which was shared on Twitter immediately went viral and garnered over 5 lakh likes in just a couple of hours. In the video, Bernabe can be seen entering a room full of their friends. As soon as they entered the room, the 18-year-old is welcomed by a silver balloon. Further, into the video, everybody wishes them ‘Happy birthday’ before presenting them with the name change certificate.

Talking to international media, the 18-year-old said that since their revelation, all their friends have been extremely supportive and have been using gender-neutral pronounces for them. Elaborating further on the gift they said that it just made them feel so happy and overwhelmed. They added that they couldn't believe it initially before saying that their friends were honestly phenomenal. 

'Happy Birthday' 

Meanwhile, the Twitterati were glad they had such 'beautiful souls' in their life, while many took the opportunity to wish them on their birthday. 

