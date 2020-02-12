Classmates Gift Name Change To Transgender Friend On Birthday, Netizens In Awe

Group of school students in Texas won everybody’s heart after they gifted their transgender classmate a name change on their 18th birthday. Andi Bernabe who came out as transgender nearly two years ago shared the video on social media.

The clip which was shared on Twitter immediately went viral and garnered over 5 lakh likes in just a couple of hours. In the video, Bernabe can be seen entering a room full of their friends. As soon as they entered the room, the 18-year-old is welcomed by a silver balloon. Further, into the video, everybody wishes them ‘Happy birthday’ before presenting them with the name change certificate.

Read: Eight Men Jailed For Homosexuality In Mauritania

Read: Indian Railways Introduce 'wake-up Call' Service, Netizens Call It Great Initiative

Talking to international media, the 18-year-old said that since their revelation, all their friends have been extremely supportive and have been using gender-neutral pronounces for them. Elaborating further on the gift they said that it just made them feel so happy and overwhelmed. They added that they couldn't believe it initially before saying that their friends were honestly phenomenal.

'Happy Birthday'

Meanwhile, the Twitterati were glad they had such 'beautiful souls' in their life, while many took the opportunity to wish them on their birthday.

Happy late birthday Andii this is the best thing I ever seen in my timeline — Junior Miami (@Littlehonkyass) February 9, 2020

Happy birthday and congratulations on the opportunity to have a name that is right for you. — Bunny Sparber קיניגל שׁפּארבּער (@maxsparber) February 8, 2020

Happy birthday Andi! It’s beautiful to see that there’s a lot of beautiful souls out there that luckily are with you ❤️ — Akemi (@datemeintokyo) February 8, 2020

I HOPE YOUR BIRTHDAY WAS AMAZING AND I WISH YOU NOTHING BUT HAPPINESS OH MY GOD — 🌼 🅴 🌼 (@brokeartistebs) February 9, 2020

Happy birthday, happy name change, and congratulations on having an exceptional group of good humans as friends!! I wish you every happiness. — Melissa Cox (@Ariadnes_Thread) February 8, 2020

Happiest of birthdays! Ahhh this is so beautiful. Those friends are keepers for sure. I hope you had an amazing day :) keep being you no matter what. ❤️🏳️‍🌈 we’re all rooting for you ^_^ — Kaz Liu (@Kliu5737) February 8, 2020

Read: Charlize Theron Shares An Oscars Selfie, Reminds Fans Of The 2014 Ellen DeGeneres Pic

Read: 'Girls Only' App Which Uses 'biometric Gender Verification' Criticised By Netizens