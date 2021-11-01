'Clear Warning': UN Chief Calls For Vaccine Equity As Five Million Lives Lost To COVID

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, 1 November, urged the global community for vaccine equity and continued vigilance against the COVID-19 to defeat the virus. The UN chief made the statement as five million people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Antonio Guterres in a statement said that the number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 reminds the people that they are "failing much of the world."

In the statement, the UN chief stated that the wealthy nations have started inoculating booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to their population, however, he raised concern for the African nations. Guterres in the statement said that only five per cent of the people in Africa have been fully vaccinated. He warned that the number of fatalities reported due to COVID across the world is a "clear warning" that they "cannot let our guard down."

"This devastating milestone reminds us that we are failing much of the world. While wealthy countries are rolling-out third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, only about five per cent of people in Africa are fully vaccinated," the UN Chief said in a statement. "Five million deaths should also stand as a clear warning: we cannot let our guard down," he added.

Vaccine equity and ensuring vigilance to defeat COVID-19

Guterres called on the global community to deliver with "urgency" and resolve the financing gaps and coordinate actions. The UN Chief called on the international community to make vaccine equity a reality by ramping up the efforts and ensuring "vigilance" to "defeat" COVID-19 as restrictions have been eased in some parts of the world. UN Chief Antonio Guterres raised concerns about the COVID-19 situation in the world.

The UN Chief said that they are still witnessing deaths due to COVID-19 and there are overcrowded hospitals as the new variants are spreading in the world. He added that in the meantime other threats that are leading to the spreading of COVID-19 infection are "misinformation, vaccine hoarding, vaccine nationalism and lack of global solidarity." Guterres urged the international community to support the Global Vaccination Strategy that was launched by World Health Organisation in October. He underlined that there is a requirement of vaccinating 40% of people in all the countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022.

