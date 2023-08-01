Clemency For Aung San Suu Kyi And Win Myint By Myanmar's Junta, Here's What It Means

The Myanmar military, on Tuesday, declared leniency for State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, who are civilian leaders imprisoned since the February 2021 coup when Suu Kyi was convicted of 19 offences and sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison, while Win Myint received a 12-year prison term after being found guilty on eight charges.

At present, Aung San Suu Kyi's legal team is actively appealing all 19 of her convictions in the junta-controlled Supreme Court of Myanmar. Recently, two of these convictions underwent hearings in early July, reported Myanmar Now. Notably, her most recent set of convictions occurred in December 2022 and were related to charges concerning the rental, maintenance, and purchase of a helicopter for disaster purposes while she was leading the National League for Democracy government. Additionally, the 78-year-old faces other convictions, including election fraud and various allegations of corruption.

How does it affect their prison sentences?

The clemency granted to Suu Kyi and Win Myint does not entail a complete pardon for all the alleged offenses but rather involves a reduction in their sentences. Specifically, Suu Kyi has been pardoned for a total of five charges filed in 2021, which include incitement, two violations of COVID-19 restrictions -- one during a 2020 election campaign rally and the other during a visit to party supporters -- and two charges related to possessing unlicensed communications equipment.

On the other hand, Win Myint has had the sentences for two of his charges reduced, one for incitement, and the other for a breach of COVID-19 restrictions during the aforementioned rally.

Due to these commutations, Suu Kyi's prison sentence will be reduced by six years, leaving her with 27 years remaining to be served. Meanwhile, Win Myint's sentence will be reduced by four years, leaving him with eight years to be served.

Not the first instance of clemency by the junta

Tuesday's clemency announcement was not the first time the coup regime had reduced the prison sentences of the incarcerated leaders. In December 2021, both Suu Kyi and Win Myint had their four-year terms for incitement and violating COVID-19 public health restrictions halved.

More than 7,000 prisoners subject to clemency

The junta, in a statement announcing the commutations of prison sentences for the two civilian leaders, as well as for almost 7,750 other prisoners, cited Section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This particular section grants the president the authority to "remit the whole or any part of the punishment to which the (individual) has been sentenced."

“Chairman of the state administration council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts,” a statement published on a military TV broadcast said.

Apart from the 7,749 prisoners who were granted pardons, an additional 125 foreigners and 22 individuals convicted of "unlawful association" were also released from prisons. Furthermore, the military made an announcement stating that inmates on death row would have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment. According to the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, as of July 31, 2023, Myanmar had a total of 115 prisoners awaiting execution.

Why was the announcement made now?

The announcement to reduce the prison sentences of the two civilian leaders and the 7,749 other prisoners was made as part of an amnesty to mark Buddhist Lent.

What has Myanmar's military junta leadership said?

According to Myanmar Now, the statements regarding the inmates' releases, signed by military council secretary Lt-Gen Aung Lin Dwe, emphasised that the action was taken "to bring peace of mind" and was executed "in consideration of humanitarian concerns" during the sacred religious occasion.

The decision took place just one day after the coup regime extended the state of emergency for an additional six months. This marks the fourth extension of the state of emergency since the military seized power from the elected civilian government led by Suu Kyi.

In response to earlier speculation regarding Suu Kyi's potential transfer to home confinement in a government housing facility in Naypyitaw, military spokesperson Maj-Gen Zaw Min Tun told a local media outlet, “I have not heard anything about it.”

An attempt to portray an image of reconciliation?

The clemency granted to Suu Kyi and President Win Myint is perceived as a symbolic conciliatory gesture by the military regime. This comes amidst reports of the regime conducting summary executions of political prisoners and continuing indiscriminate aerial bombings in regions facing armed resistance movements challenging their rule. The decision to reduce the sentences of the civilian leaders is seen as an attempt by the military to project an image of reconciliation, despite its actions of violence and suppression in other areas of the country.