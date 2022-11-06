Climate Activists Glue Their Hands To Goya Paintings In Madrid's Prado Museum

In the most recent string of protests against artwork throughout Europe, climate protesters on Saturday glued their hands to the frames of two well-known paintings by Spanish painter Francisco de Goya in Madrid's Prado Museum.

According to the museum, neither picture was harmed during the demonstration at the Prado, where the two demonstrators each stuck a hand to the frames. Even though the paintings were unharmed, the frames did sustain minor blemishes.

As per The Guardian report, between the two pieces of art, the climate activists had written "+1,5°C" on the wall in reference to the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees celsius over pre-industrial levels.

After the incident on November 5 at the museum, both activists were arrested, according to the police.

Furthermore, Extinction Rebellion, a group of environmental activists, shared a video online in which it can be seen that the two protesters each with a hand locked on a painting as security personnel enter the museum. The organisation even explained in a statement in Spanish that the act was a protest against global warming, which will "provoke an unstable climate with serious consequences for all the planet", The Guardian reported.

In addition to this, taking to Twitter, Prado Museum said, “We condemn the act of protest that has taken place in the museum.” It further added, “The works have not been damaged although the frames have slight damage. We are working to get back to normal as soon as possible. We reject endangering cultural heritage as a means of protest.”

Other similar protests

Meanwhile, in October, to protest against the usage of fossil fuels, climate activists threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet artwork in a German museum, but the glass-covered painting was unharmed. According to the Associated Press report, two Last Generation activists approached Monet's "Les Meules" at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam and poured a sticky material over the artwork and its gold frame. Last Generation has urged the German government to take immediate action to protect the planet and quit using fossil fuels.

Later, the organisation acknowledged via a tweet that the substance was mashed potatoes. The two activists also glued themselves to the wall next to the artwork while donning orange high-visibility vests.

Besides this, on October 14, anti-fossil fuel activists dumped soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery. Climate activists allegedly put two cans of Heinz tomato soup over one of the most famous oil paintings by the Dutch artist. The organization, Just Stop Oil, wants the British government to block new oil and gas projects. According to the Metropolitan Police in London, two persons were detained on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

