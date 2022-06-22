Climate Activists Move European Court Against Treaty That Aids Fossil Fuel Investors

As the countries prioritising profit over blind usage of fossil fuels, young activists across the world are seeking action from administrations on global warming and the ecological crisis. In the fresh move, a team of teenagers and adults filed a lawsuit against at least twelve European countries at the European Court of Human Rights. According to reports, they filed a case against the countries which are persistently promoting fossil fuels for the sake of acquiring more and more yields. They also filed a case challenging a treaty (energy charter treaty) that allows fossil fuel investors to sue countries for taking action to tackle climate change.

A French daily newspaper, Le Monde said the cases were filed against the countries which are signatories of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). It includes-- Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and Britain. In the lawsuit, they reportedly mentioned some of the worst climate scenarios wherein the countries like Germany and Belgium had to face devastating floods after heavy rain inundated numerous regions last year. As per reports, more than 222 people died in the deadly flood. Notably, scientists had said the abrupt situation was a tailored effect of the overuse of fossil fuels.

Now, with the latest move, the young minds are seeking a concrete action from the European Court of Human Rights to force the government to abandon the use of fossil fuels by promoting green energy. According to a report by The Guardian, a similar case was also filed by a group of children and young adults demanding action from governments on the global ecological crisis last year. While speaking to a British English daily, Sofia Oliveira, a Portuguese national, said that the group had filed a lawsuit against 33 countries. She said the main aim of her group was to force the government to do more to reduce emissions and safeguard their future physical and mental wellbeing.

'I want to secure a good future for future generations', says climate activist

Notably, the Strasbourg-based court took the case and granted the lawsuit on top priority status. "I’ve been worried about climate change for a long time. When I was 11 years old, my younger brother Andre, who is also one of the young people, in this case, had a terrible asthma crisis. The weather was hot and dry, and he was suffocating," she said. Oliveira underscored how her country has been facing the brunt of climate change as heatwaves caused water dearth, food shortages due to less crop production, and frequent wildfires due to scorching heat. Oliveira said she was involved in the case in order to secure a good future for the next generation.

Image: AP