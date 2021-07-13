Climate Change: 25 Megacities Around The Globe Emit 52% Of World's Urban Greenhouse Gas

As many as 25 mega cities account for more than 52% of the World's Urban Greenhouse Gas. According to research published in the journal, Frontiers in Sustainable Cites, among the 167 countries responsible for an increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, cities such as Shanghai and Tokyo in Asia, Milan, and Italy in Europe and North American countries contribute more than 50% of the greenhouse emissions. Mostly, the developing countries with their per capita income matched those of the developed countries are the biggest contributors to the climate crisis.

“Nowadays, more than 50% of the global population resides in cities. Cities are reported to be responsible for more than 70% of GHG emissions, and they share a big responsibility for the decarbonization of the global economy. Current inventory methods used by cities vary globally, making it hard to assess and compare the progress of emission mitigation over time and space,” Shaoquing Chen from Sun Yat-sen University, China said in his study.

Understanding the study

The key findings of the study revealed that megacities of the developed and developing countries are the greatest contributor to global climate change. The cities were chosen from 53 countries from different continents and selected based on the urban and industrial distribution of carbon emissions. Firstly, a sector-level study was conducted in about 167 countries in the world, mostly from, such as Dublin, South Africa, Milan, Italy, and many more. The emissions were recorded for a period of 4years from 2012-2016. Secondly, the researchers also recorded the short and long-term carbon alleviation steps. Lastly, the countries were segregated based on UN criteria of developing or developed countries. Nevertheless, citing the difficulty in establishing an authentic estimation of carbon emissions Chen added, "Current inventory methods used by cities vary globally, making it hard to assess and compare the progress of emission mitigation over time and space."

The results

According to the findings, both developed and developing countries have metropolises with high total Greenhouse Gas emissions. However, Asian megacities such as Shanghai in China and Tokyo in Japan are significant emitters. An assessment of per capita emissions showed that cities in Europe, the US, and Australia had notably higher emissions than most cities in developing countries. Furthermore, China has several cities where per capita emissions matched those of developed countries. Most importantly, many developed countries outsource high carbon production chains to China, which increases export-related emissions for the latter.

170 countries signed the Paris Agreement and vowed to mitigate the Urban Greenhouse Gas emissions and limit the global temperature rise at 1.5° C. However, as per the UNEP Emissions Report, 2020, the current rise in temperatures shall lead to an average increase of 3°C by the end of the 21st century.