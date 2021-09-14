Climate Change's Impact On Livelihoods & Livability Forcing Internal Migration: World Bank

A World Bank report on September 13, Monday, suggested that climate change could force 216 million people across six regions to migrate within their countries by 2050. The World Bank updated its Groundswell report and said that hotspots and internal climate migration could emerge as early as 2030 and continue to spread and intensify over the next 20 years. The report also said that “immediate and concerted action to reduce global emissions, and support green, inclusive and resilient development, could reduce the scale of climate migration by as much as 80 per cent”.

“Climate change is a powerful driver of internal migration because of its impacts on people’s livelihoods and loss of livability in highly exposed locations,” the press release read.

It added, “By 2050, Sub-Saharan Africa could see as many as 86 million internal climate migrants; East Asia and the Pacific, 49 million; South Asia, 40 million; North Africa, 19 million; Latin America, 17 million; and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, 5 million”.

The World Bank conducted studies on East Asia and the Pacific, North Africa, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia. It said that the latest report builds on the pioneering modelling approach of the previous World Bank report from 2018, which covered Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Latin America. It also recommended a series of steps world leaders can take to slow the factors driving climate migration.

Recommendations to slow climate migration

The World Bank recommended global leaders reduce global emissions and make every effort to meet the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement. It also suggested embedding internal climate migration in far-sighted green, resilient and inclusive development planning. Moreover, the report said that preparing for each phase of migration is also a viable option. And lastly, it recommended investing in better understanding of the drivers of internal climate migration to inform well-targeted policies.

Juergen Voegele, Vice President of Sustainable Development, World Bank, said, “The Groundswell report is a stark reminder of the human toll of climate change, particularly on the world’s poorest—those who are contributing the least to its causes. It also clearly lays out a path for countries to address some of the key factors that are causing climate-driven migration”.

Voegele added, “All these issues are fundamentally connected which is why our support to countries is positioned to deliver on climate and development objectives together while building a more sustainable, safe and resilient future”.

Image: Shutterstock/Unsplash