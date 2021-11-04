Climate Crisis: Global Carbon Emission Bounces Back To Pre-pandemic Levels

The substantial drop in carbon dioxide emissions caused by the pandemic lockdown has largely vanished in the cloud of coal-fired smoke, much of it from China, according to a new scientific analysis. Scientists have warned that global carbon pollution will soon revert to pre-pandemic levels, as world leaders continue to meet for climate negotiations. Carbon emissions from fossil fuels declined 5.4% in 2020 from a record high the previous year, because of COVID lockdowns worldwide.

However, according to experts conducting the annual Global Carbon Budget analysis, they are predicted to climb by 4.9% to 36.4 billion tonnes in 2021, which is around 0.8% lower than in 2019. It comes as officials from over 190 countries convene in Paris for the COP26 conference on climate change. One of the summit's goals is to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. The possibility of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, was still alive, but required immediate action, researchers warned.

Researchers estimate coal, gas emissions will exceed 2019 levels this year

The researchers from the University of Exeter, the University of East Anglia (UEA), the CICERO Centre for International Climate Research, and Stanford University estimate coal and gas emissions will exceed 2019 levels this year, while oil pollution will remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to AP. The quick spike could be a temporary effect of industry-focused stimulus packages, such as in China, where emissions continued to rise in 2020, driving an increase in coal use. According to the experts, a further increase in emissions to new highs in 2022 cannot be ruled out if road transport and aviation return to 2019 levels and coal use do not fall down.

According to the statistics, the globe has only 11 years before humans have pumped the maximum amount of carbon into the atmosphere while still staying under the 1.5-degree Celsius limit if present emissions levels continue. China's emissions are expected to climb 4% in 2020, up 5.5% from 2019, to contribute 11.1 billion tonnes or 31% of global carbon emissions. The US will see emissions climb 7.6% this year compared to 2020, but will still be 3.7% lower than in 2019, while the EU will see emissions rise 7.6% compared to 2020, but will still be 4.1% lower than in 2019. According to the analysis, the rest of the world's carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are still lower than in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage)