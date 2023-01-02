UK-based environmental groups Extinction Rebellion has decided to stray away from resorting to public disruptions in order to voice demands, Sky News reported. In a lengthy statement titled ‘We Quit’, the group said that it will "temporarily shift away from public disruption" as a commonly used tactic.

Tossing away attempts to alienate people through elaborate stunts, the group said that it will instead focus on being more inclusive and goal-centered. The groups attributed the swift u-turn to its observation that "very little has changed" by using such tactics over the last few years.

In the past, Extinction Rebellion has caused multiple disruptions, including stopping fuel supplies by blocking oil terminals, shutting off bridges, and breaking windows at Barclays bank headquarters in London. The group justified its decision by stating that due to the worsening climate crisis, the world would be better off with people being part of meaningful initiatives instead of being arrested by authorities for causing disruptions.

Extinction Rebellion issues statement on the decision

"We must be radical in our response to this crisis and determined in our efforts to address the climate and ecological emergency, even if it means taking a different approach than before. In a time when speaking out and taking action are criminalised, building collective power, strengthening in number and thriving through bridge-building is a radical act,” the group said.

"XR is committed to including everyone in this work and leaving no one behind, because everyone has a role to play. This year, we prioritise attendance over arrest and relationships over roadblocks, as we stand together and become impossible to ignore,” it added.

Meanwhile, climate groups like Just Stop Oil are yet to follow suit and leave behind their long history of public disruptions, such as pausing highways, climbing gantries, spray-painting public buildings, and throwing soup at preserved artworks. In the latest incident, activists from Just Stop Oil occupied beds at Knightsbridge’s Harrods store in December to address the fuel poverty crisis in the United Kingdom.