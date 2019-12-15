Coach Shares Photos Of Young Athlete Running Without Shoes, Offers Pour In

Rhea Bullos, a student of the Salvacion Elementary School in the Philippines is winning hearts on social media for running a race without shoes. The 11-year-old participated in a school-level competition where she ran with bandages wrapped around her feet and went on to win a gold medal in three different events. Pictures of Rhea was shared by her coach and started grabbing eyeballs with many offering to help the young athlete.

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video Of 72-year-old Woman Doing Intense Workout

Netizens offer pair of shoes

Rhea Bullos ran with bandages wrapped on her feet and the adorable part of it was that she even had Nike logo scribbled on the front and sides of her feet. The pictures shared by her coach Predirick B Valenzuela is catching eyeballs of netizens with some even offering her a pair of shoes. Predirick also mentioned the accolades she had won in the competition. Rhea won three gold medals in 400m, 800m, and 1500m for her school.

Read: 24 Km On A Cycle, 4 Hours Waiting: Why A Pashtun Dad Is Inspiring The Internet

After watching her dedication to the sport and the fact that she won medals without any proper equipment, many people offered her help with some even asking Nike to sponsor her annually. One of the users named Devyn Denton wrote, "I would like to purchase and send shoes to the young lady and her teammates. I am a in the sneaker community and a woman and would love to do something big for you and them." Devyn also shared her email id and asked the coach to get in touch with her.

Read: This Afghan Boy Dancing His Heart Out At Hospital After Getting A Prosthetic Leg Is Truly Inspiring And The Internet Agrees

In another inspiring story, Amit Mali, a young athlete from Maharashtra won a silver medal while running barefoot at the Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon. Amit completed the 11 kilometres run with a pair of shoes and beat every other runner, barring just one. Amit came second in the same tournament last year and said that had he wore a shoe, he would have definitely run better and could probably win the competition.

Read: WATCH: Boman Irani Shares Inspiring Story Of TV Artist Lakshmi Who Also Drives An Auto-rickshaw To Make Ends Meet, Calls Her A 'Real-life Hero'