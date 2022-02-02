COAS Gen Naravane Discusses Bilateral Defence Cooperation With Australian Counterpart

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane held a telephonic conversation with Chief of Australian Army, Lieutenant General Rick Burr on Wednesday. Both the leaders discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation, stated Additional Directorate General of Public Information for Indian Army on Twitter. The call between General Naravane and his Australian counterpart came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs dr. S. Jaishankar in September 2021 welcomed Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Peter Dutton to New Delhi.

Last year, India and Australia held their first 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue where both nations vowed to further enhance the bilateral relationship. At the time, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement that, “Both sides welcomed the elevation of the India-Australia relationship” and “noted with satisfaction the progress made in deepening bilateral cooperation in political, economic, security and defence-related matters.”

With regards to strengthening cooperation in defence, the MEA said that during India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial dialogue, both countries acknowledged “the increased defence cooperation between both countries and discussed initiatives to enhance defence engagements.” Further, Australia invited India to participate in future Talisman Sabre exercises to empower operational compatibility between defence services.

“Both countries endeavour to increase cooperation in various defence technologies and continue the dialogue between the Defence Research & Development Organization of India and Defence Science & Technology Group of Australia,” the MEA added.

General Naravane concludes a 2-day Bhopal visit

General Naravane spoke with Burr on Wednesday, just days after COAS concluded his two-visit to Bhopal. He was accompanied by Lieutenant General JS Nain, Southern Army Commander when he was briefed on the operational preparedness and on the reforms being undertaken towards transforming the formation into a modern warfighting force by Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commander and other commanders. General Naravane also lauded the proactive approach of forces in undertaking flood relief operations at Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Ashoknagar, and Jalon of Madhya Pradesh.

