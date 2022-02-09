CoAS General MM Naravane Dials Top Saudi Commander; Discusses Defence Cooperation

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane dialled the Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair on Wednesday and held extensive talks on ways to deepen bilateral military ties. According to the details provided on the microblogging site, General Naravane Lt Gen Fahd also held talks on various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

'General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and discussed aspects of bilateral Defence Cooperation,' read the tweet of Indian Army.

Check the official tweet of the Indian Army here:

Notably, this was the second telephonic interaction between both the Generals within two months. Earlier in December 2021, Gen Naravane had held a telephonic conversation with Lt Gen Al-Mutair on issues related to defence. In December 2020, the Indian Army chief visited the Gulf Kingdom where he held extensive talks on ways to deepen military ties. Notably, December 2020 visit was the first-ever tour of the head of the Indian Army to the two strategically important Gulf countries where he received a Guard of Honour at headquarters of the Royal Saudi Land Forces.

General Naravane also called on Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili where both had discussed issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation. At that time, he had also visited the United Arab Emirates. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Defence and security ties between India and Saudi Arabia have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Image: Twitter/@adgpi