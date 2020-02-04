Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

College Students Bid Adieu To Pet Fish 'Loompa'; Barbecue Funeral Criticised

Rest of the World News

College students organized a funeral for a fish named Loompa that lived in an aquarium on campus and shared the visuals of the funeral ceremony online

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
College students

Students at the University of Texas- Austin organized a funeral for a fish named Loompa that lived in an aquarium on campus. The pictures of the funeral ceremony were shared by a student on Twitter who informed the audience that her college and the students from the dormitory organized a funeral for their beloved fish that passed away in the aquarium. She said that longhorns were 'a different breed'.

Students circulated the video of the ceremony held for Loompa online, depicting them singing songs, mourning the fish’s passing away, as the fish can be seen resting in peace in a coffin designed out of a pen case. The fish can be seen attired in the bow as the students carried the coffin in the last rituals.

Read Patrick Mahomes' Pitbulls Join In Super Bowl LIV Celebrations, Fans Adore The Pets

Read Pet Dogs In Noida To Be Registered, Get ID Cards And Be Geo-tagged

Students express condolences

The students flooded the fish’s funeral posts with heartfelt condolences and memories of the fish. A user mentioned that over 200 people attended the funeral and expressed condolences. Some users, however, stated their disgust at the fact that the dormitory utilized a barbecue grill for cremation.

In a similar development, students last year organized a funeral for their pet fish Freddy and Bubbles at an elementary school in Scotland to express their grief. The fishes passed away in an aquarium in the classroom while the students learned the lessons about Vikings, around which they themed the fishes’ funeral. They performed the last rites by placing the fishes in a vessel and then immersed the vessel in the river.

Read Madelaine Petsch Is A Bombshell Like Cheryl Blossom In These Outfits

Read Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters Part Ways Less Than 2 Weeks After Wedding

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AMIT SHAH VS KEJRIWAL FOR A DEBATE
BJP ALLEGES 'SINISTER PLOT BY AAP'
PAKISTAN ROASTED BY FANS
SAMBHAL COUPLE'S TRICOLOUR WEDDING
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
MHA CLEARS AIR ON LOVE JIHAD