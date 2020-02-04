College Students Bid Adieu To Pet Fish 'Loompa'; Barbecue Funeral Criticised

Students at the University of Texas- Austin organized a funeral for a fish named Loompa that lived in an aquarium on campus. The pictures of the funeral ceremony were shared by a student on Twitter who informed the audience that her college and the students from the dormitory organized a funeral for their beloved fish that passed away in the aquarium. She said that longhorns were 'a different breed'.

today my dorm had a funeral for a fish. longhorns are a different breed. pic.twitter.com/UpIHilyylx — echo n. (@echonattinger) February 2, 2020

Students circulated the video of the ceremony held for Loompa online, depicting them singing songs, mourning the fish’s passing away, as the fish can be seen resting in peace in a coffin designed out of a pen case. The fish can be seen attired in the bow as the students carried the coffin in the last rituals.

Students express condolences

The students flooded the fish’s funeral posts with heartfelt condolences and memories of the fish. A user mentioned that over 200 people attended the funeral and expressed condolences. Some users, however, stated their disgust at the fact that the dormitory utilized a barbecue grill for cremation.

We’re not gonna talk about the fact that he’s in a pen box 😭 — 💎𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙤𝙮💎 (@CharleeALaMode) February 3, 2020

SOMEONE COVERED SHALLOW FOR LOOMPA pic.twitter.com/QYQFdgIswF — echo n. (@echonattinger) February 2, 2020

oh believe me loompa’s funeral had taps. shoutout to the trumpet kid. pic.twitter.com/QWdTJzCLzs — echo n. (@echonattinger) February 2, 2020

Had a funeral for my friends fish,

Over 200 people showed up but @McConaughey was NOT one of them, nonetheless it was touching and a lovely evening ☺️#fishfuneral #hookem #wellmissyouloompa #loompafuneral pic.twitter.com/09JCJGezGW — Janelle Mendoza (@janelleymardely) February 2, 2020

In a similar development, students last year organized a funeral for their pet fish Freddy and Bubbles at an elementary school in Scotland to express their grief. The fishes passed away in an aquarium in the classroom while the students learned the lessons about Vikings, around which they themed the fishes’ funeral. They performed the last rites by placing the fishes in a vessel and then immersed the vessel in the river.

