Colombia Authorities Probe Police Officials Who Allowed Civilians To Shoot At Protesters

Colombian authorities are investigating 10 police officers who allowed civilians to shoot at demonstrators in Cali, a senior official said on May 31. The South American country has been ravaged by unrest since earlier this month after the Iván Duque Márquez administration made the now reversed proposed tax reform in the country. In the latest development, the attorney general’s office said that the protest-related fatalities have risen to 20, with three more deaths added to the tally on Monday. It is imperative to note that the official toll has been rejected by human rights group who’ve claimed it to be much higher than reported.

Cali shootout

Cali, the city that serves as Columbia’s main economic hub, has been the epicentre of the demonstrations. On Friday, the city witnessed a bloody showdown as civilians and off-duty officials from the Attorney General’s office engaged openly shot at the protesters. In the aftermath, the country’s National Police launched a probe into the recent shooting incident. Later, General Jorge Luis Vargas, the director of Police asserted that the probe is aimed at identifying those who flouted the law and information on suspects have already been sent to the military justice unit.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for those responsible for the violence to be held accountable. "It is essential that all those who are reportedly involved in causing injury or death, including state officials, are subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations and that those responsible are held accountable," she said.

Despite the withdrawal of the proposed tax reforms by the right-wing administration of President Ivan Duque, tens of thousands of Columbians and members of trade unions have continued their violent protests in the streets of Columbia. The tax reforms, contested as hiking financial pressure on low- and middle-income groups, was shelved after widespread opposition and angst from the opposition lawmakers in Columbia and the citizens, many of whom demanded the levelling of sales tax on utilities. Colombia’s finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla also resigned following five days of outrage which included riots and violent clashes as citizens demanded scrapping of 19 per cent of sales tax on gasoline and the government's expansion of the country’s tax base.

Despite pulling back the tax reform proposal, protesters continued the marches condemning the Columbia government’s “mishandling” of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they alleged that the withdrawal of the tax proposal “wasn’t enough”. Rallies were held in Columbia’s populous cities including Bogota and Cali, as well as Medellin, Barranquilla, and Cartagena. In many cities, aggravated protesters clashed with the law enforcement, who used tear gas canisters and stun grenades to disperse the angry mob.

