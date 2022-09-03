Colombia: Eight Police Officers Killed In Explosives Attack, President Petro Orders Probe

An explosives attack took place in southwestern Colombia on Friday, killing at least 8 police officers, informed President Gustavo Petro. The attack occurred in a rural area in Huila department. In a tweet, the President extended solidarity with the families of the deceased. Moreover, Petro has asked the authorities to take over the investigation.

According to Local broadcaster BLU Radio, police stated that the explosives detonated when the police vehicle carrying the said officers was driving by, Sputnik reported. However, officials are yet to confirm who was behind the attacks.

Deadliest attack on security forces

It is to mention that this is the deadliest attack on security forces since former guerrilla Petro took the charge as Colombia's first leftist president. He took the presidential oath on August 7.

After taking the charge, Petro has restarted talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN), which is recognised as the last organised guerrilla group active in Colombia.

Image: Unsplash/Representational