Colombia Expels German Citizen Who Took Part In Anti-government Protests In Cali

Colombian immigration officials announced on Tuesday, 27 July 2021, that a German lady, who took part in anti-President Ivan Duque protests, had been deported. In a statement justifying "the decision to remove her," immigration authorities stated that Rebecca Sprösser was engaging in activities that had nothing to do with her status as a tourist and that could jeopardise civil order and peace.

Rebecca regularly shared pictures of protests on Facebook

Rebecca Sprösser met with members on the "front lines" of protests in the southwestern city of Cali, and she regularly shared their images and videos on her social media networks. She posted on Facebook on Friday that she had been the victim of an attack in the city, which has been the hub of anti-government rallies for the past three months, with more than 60 people killed.

Sprösser stated the attacker did not stop shooting until his gun ran out of bullets, and that a companion who shielded her received 13 bullet wounds, three in the head and several in the chest while she received "grazes from the projectiles."

No official confirmation of the attack has yet been given, however, German Ambassador Peter Ptassek indicated on Twitter that he is watching the news with alarm. On April 28, the government stirred public outrage by proposing to hike taxes in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite the fact that the project was shelved, protests continued, and the police crackdown on demonstrators generated even more instability.

Who is Rebecca Sprösser? Why did she join the protest?

Rebecca Sprösser, a German citizen arrived in Colombia on March 15th for vacation, stayed as a volunteer at a dance school, and then joined the protests. She marched in Cali with the "first line" in support of the national strike.

She stated through her social media networks that when she first came to Cali, she was completely enamoured with the people and the way of life, and decided to stay for a while longer. She began volunteering at a well-known dancing school, but curfews became more strict, and they were no longer able to give classes at night. That was a powerful motivator for her to join the protesters when it first began.

Facebook Post- Re Linda Marlene Sprößer