Colombia: Farmer Couple Breaks Guinness World Record For Cultivating The 'heaviest Mango'

A Colombian farmer couple has set a Guinness World record after growing the 'heaviest mango' on the planet. The gigantic 4.25 kg fruit was harvested by German Orlando Novoa and his wife Reina Maria Marroqun, who both reside in Guayata, eastern Boyacá. Covered in Brown, red and ochre hues, the colossal mango made its way to the record book on April 29.

Novoa broke the record of Filipino who has presented a mango weighing 3.435 kilograms back in 2009. He said that it was during its growth period, that he and his wife noticed its unusual size. Once the official size and weight were known, his daughter Dabegy suggested searching the internet to see if there was any record title related to the category. They then discovered that the mango her parents had produced was indeed the heaviest ever produced and suggested they get it registered.

"Our goal with this Guinness World Records title is to show to the world that in Colombia, we are humble, hardworking people who love the countryside and that the land that is cultivated with love produces great fruits. In addition, this represents in times of pandemic a message of hope and joy for our people,” Novoa was quoted as saying by Guinness World Record.

Replicate and donate

To celebrate their record, the family shared and ate the entire mango which was “very delicious and healthy inside,” states German. To commemorate the record-holding fruit, they also made a replica of it and donated it to the municipality to record the history-making in Guayata. Mangoes are generally cultivated on a large scale in Asia. In Guayata, they are usually grown for domestic consumption.

"It was very delicious and healthy inside, but before that, we made a mold out of it to make a replica and donate it to the municipality to be recorded in history."

All Image Credits: guinnessworldrecords.com