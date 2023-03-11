Colombia Government, ELN Rebels Hold Peace Talks, Take 'first Step' To Reach Ceasefire

The government of Colombia and the country's guerrilla group ELN (National Liberation Army) concluded a second round of extensive talks by arriving at the decision that negotiations must commence for a ceasefire. According to TRT World, the two sides held talks in Mexico on Friday and decided to begin a temporary armistice in order to make some peace amid wide unrest and conflict.

As per an agreement read by a government delegate at the meeting, the main aim is to reach a ceasefire pact based on international humanitarian law. "We took the first steps to firm up a bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire which will create better conditions for Colombians' mobilisation and participation in the peace process," said Pablo Beltran, the negotiator for ELN.

This comes as Colombia continues to witness armed conflict between the government and several left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers. The peace talks have been resumed after Gustavo Petro was elected as the country's first-ever left-wing president last year in August.

Petro vows to bring peace in Colombia

Petro has been vocal about his quest to achieve peace in the country, and has pledged to strike negotiations or surrender agreements with gangs and rebels spread across Colombia. Furthermore, he has vowed to implement an old accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia [FARC] that was signed seven years ago.

The resumption of the talks comes after they were abruptly halted by Petro's predecessor Ivan Duque following a deadly car explosion attack that occurred in a police academy in the Colombian capital of Bogota and killed 22 people. The Colombian government and ELN rebels will be holding the next round of peace talks in Cuba, although the exact date is yet to be revealed.