Colombia: Gustavo Petro Wins Presidential Poll; To Be Country's First Leftist President

In Colombia, Gustavo Petro, a former rebel leader, narrowly defeated a real estate magnate, Rodolfo Hernández in the presidential runoff election on the night of June 19. It is worth mentioning here that for the first time, Colombia will be led by a leftist president. According to the results given by electoral authorities, Petro received 50.48% of the vote in his third try to win the presidency, while political outsider Rodolfo Hernández received 47.26%. Notably, the election reflected the public's dissatisfaction with the country's established politicians.

Colombians are grappling with rising inequality, inflation, and violence, which prompted voters in the first round of the election last month to punish long-ruling centrist and right-leaning politicians and propel two outsiders to the runoff. Petro's victory in Latin America's third most populated country was more than just a resounding loss for Hernández.

It ended Colombia's protracted stigmatisation of the left because of its perceived link with the country's half-century of armed war. After serving time in prison for his connection with the now-defunct M-19 movement, the president-elect was given amnesty. During his victory address, Petro called for unity and extended an olive branch to some of his sharpest detractors, saying all members of the opposition will be welcomed in the presidential palace to address Colombia's problems.

"From this government that is beginning there will never be political persecution or legal persecution, there will only be respect and dialogue," Gustavo Petro stated, AP reported.

Colombia to have a Black woman as vice president for the first time

Further, the voting also resulted in Colombia having a Black woman as vice president for the first time. Francia Márquez, Petro's running mate, is a lawyer and environmental advocate whose opposition to illicit mining led to threats and a grenade attack in 2019. Hernández, whose campaign was built around fighting corruption, accepted defeat shortly after the results were released.

Moreover, Petro's victory was the latest socialist political triumph in Latin America, propelled by voters' thirst for change. Chile, Peru, and Honduras elected leftist presidents in 2021, and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leads the polls in Brazil for this year's presidential election. On June 19, around 21.6 million of the 39 million eligible voters cast ballots. Notably, since 1990, every presidential election has seen an increase in abstention above 40% in Colombia.

