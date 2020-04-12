Colombia reports deaths of first two doctors due to coronavirus

As cases in Latin America are getting worse with each passing day, Columbia, which is the fifth most affected country, reported the death of the first two doctors on April 11. According to the country’s Minister of Health Dr Fernando Ruiz, the two doctors treating COVID-19 patients died in the capital city of Bogota. Till now, Colombia has reported 2,709 positive cases of COVID-19 whereas over a hundred people have died due to the infection.

According to media reports, the two medics have been identified as 33-year-old Dr Carlos Fabián Nieto and 59-year-old Dr William Gutiérrez, both of whom were working in two of the most reputable medical institutions. Ruiz while talking to international media said that the two doctors who died received the best care and had the best protection. However, he added that they were facing a phenomenon ”that in the world takes the lives of many people and among them, unfortunately, are health workers."

COVID-19 in South America

It has been nearly a month since South America reported its first case of Coronavirus and since then the deadly pandemic has spread to all the 14 nations of the region. As of April 12, Latin American has reported over 48,103 cases of the virus with 1,952 deaths and 5,246 recoveries. Brazil which reported the first case of the virus on February 26 remains the worst-hit nation in the region.

Brazil, where the COVID-19 infection has now spread to indigenous tribes including the Yanomami has raised an alarm for the government. Brazil has till now reported 20,964 positive cases and 1,141 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ecuador, which has reported over 315 deaths has now launched an investigation into the management of bodies of people who died from coronavirus infection, especially in Guayaquil. Meanwhile, the third-worst affected country Chile, which has reported 6,927 cases till now has been effectively treating COVID-19 patients.

(Image credit: AP)

