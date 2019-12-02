Colombia: Venezuelan Migrants Face Backlash Amidst Violent Demonstrations

Amidst the violent demonstrations in the Colombian capital Bogota, many researchers and non-governmental organisations reportedly say that the Venezuelan migrants are being blamed for the protests which have perhaps caused a sharp rise in xenophobia over the last ten days. According to international media reports, the post on different social media platforms mentioning Venezuelans stoked the panic among Bogota residents on the night of the curfew after the city's emergency line was inundated with calls reporting residential break-ins that police say never happened.

The demonstrations which initially began against the government soon led to vandalism reportedly by 59 Venezuelans. Ronald Rodriguez, director of the Observatory on Venezuela at Rosario University in Bogota told an international media outlet that the action led to believe that it was Venezuelans who caused all the problems and led to an increase in xenophobia in recent days. Last week, a series of protests began with approximately 2,50,000 people marching nationwide. They rose various issues such as a rise in the pension age and a cut to the minimum wage for young people. Yet the Colombian President denied his support. The demonstrators also alleged that there is a lack of government action to stop corruption and the murder of hundreds of human rights activists in the country.

The demonstrations

Though the protests had been largely peaceful, on Thursday and Friday there was huge destruction of transit stations, curfews in Cali and Bogota and the deaths of three people in connection with alleged looting. The situation aggravated when on November 23, a 18-year-old protester Dilan Cruz was fatally injured by a tear gas canister fired by the ESMAD riot police. The teen was reported dead on Monday and has now become another reason for the protesters to raise their voice who further allege that the ESMAD are using excessive force in their crowd dispersion efforts. The National Strike Committee, comprised of major unions and student organisations demands to dissolve the force and purifying the Police.

