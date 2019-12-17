The Debate
Colorado Woman Gets Back At Thieves For Stealing Her Parcels, Netizens Impressed

Rest of the World News

A Colorado woman found a clever way to get back at the thieves after her 20 packages got stolen several times from her porch, netizens share similar incidents.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Colorado

A Colorado woman reportedly found a clever way to get back at the thieves after her package got stolen several times. While talking to an international media outlet, Christine Hyatt said that she was left furious after around 20 packages were stolen from her porch. To teach the thieves a lesson she decided to give them a taste of their own medicine as she packed the garbage in the carton boxes. She reportedly said that she forgot to set trash out for Thanksgiving so she decided to pack fill the empty cartons with all sorts of garbage and wrapped them for the thieves. From food trash to cat litter, Hyatt left the box filled with trash outside her porch. Interestingly, the thieves fell prey to her bait. 

'Thinking outside the box'

Once the tweet went viral many netizens claimed to have dealt with a similar situation. Some also suggested installing cameras to catch the thieves red-handed. One internet user wrote, “Now that’s what I call thinking outside the box! Bravo!”. Another commented, “I’ve been putting poopy cat litter out in Amazon boxes on my doorstep for the last year, whenever I know package thieves are hitting my street! Lol”. One Twitter user wrote, “Just get a camera and catch them for good. Help stop this for everyone!”.

