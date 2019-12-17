Colorado Woman Gets Back At Thieves For Stealing Her Parcels, Netizens Impressed

A Colorado woman reportedly found a clever way to get back at the thieves after her package got stolen several times. While talking to an international media outlet, Christine Hyatt said that she was left furious after around 20 packages were stolen from her porch. To teach the thieves a lesson she decided to give them a taste of their own medicine as she packed the garbage in the carton boxes. She reportedly said that she forgot to set trash out for Thanksgiving so she decided to pack fill the empty cartons with all sorts of garbage and wrapped them for the thieves. From food trash to cat litter, Hyatt left the box filled with trash outside her porch. Interestingly, the thieves fell prey to her bait.

You’re looking at two decoy packages left out for porch pirates.



This Colorado Springs mom says she’s had it with packages being swiped from her home, so she set out boxes filled with used kitty litter. It’s her third round of fakes.



She expects they will be gone in hours. pic.twitter.com/s2pmTYvOMc — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 12, 2019

'Thinking outside the box'

Once the tweet went viral many netizens claimed to have dealt with a similar situation. Some also suggested installing cameras to catch the thieves red-handed. One internet user wrote, “Now that’s what I call thinking outside the box! Bravo!”. Another commented, “I’ve been putting poopy cat litter out in Amazon boxes on my doorstep for the last year, whenever I know package thieves are hitting my street! Lol”. One Twitter user wrote, “Just get a camera and catch them for good. Help stop this for everyone!”.

I went to the local dog park and shoveled up about five or 10 pounds of shit and put it in a box sealed it up and put it in front of my house and it was gone in two hours I hope they got exactly what they deserve I’m going to repeat the trick next week and put the video online ! pic.twitter.com/JAU231azyp — Bo Lassalle (@thevetwithpet) December 13, 2019

Excellent idea! Next time fill it with something that smells like rotten milk or eggs. Also a GPS device so you can give the address to the authorities. pic.twitter.com/YtdGkLf3O0 — The_Evil_Puppy (@Cute_and_Wicked) December 13, 2019

