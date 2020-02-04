Union Budget
Colour Of Sneaker Wages War On Internet, The Actual Colour Will Shock You

Rest of the World News

Colour of sneaker appeared teal to some, and grey for others, some users claimed that the sneaker was perhaps pink and white and stirred an online debate.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
colour of Sneaker

Nicole Coulthard, a Facebook user has recently sparked a debate online by posting an optical illusion image of a sneaker that has divided the internet waging a war on what colour it is.

Netizens have commenced a heated argument over the colour of the shoe that appears teal to some, and grey for others. Some users have also claimed that the shoe was perhaps pink and white that has startled the online community that has landed in a pool of a mystery.

Users scolded people who agreed that the shoe was grey

The image was shared on Twitter by a user asking the online audience if they see a grey or green mint shoe. The users perched on the post scolding people who agreed that the shoe was grey and green mint questioning their visual capacity.

They said that the shoe was a pink-and-white colour. “on my screen that is bright, I see the photo in a bigger size, it's actually white and pink”, commented one user. “I saw a grey and mint, looked at it again just now and as I stared at it, it slowly transitioned to pink and white”, wrote another user. An aggravated user asked how people were seeing pink, the shoe was clearly green in colour.

 

 

A user wrote that the optical image started an argument between him and his partner. He said that while he saw the shoe to be green, his partner kept arguing for it to be pink and white, and he decided to break up with her. In another twist, the Urban Outfitters’ website portrayed the same sneakers, the Vans Retro Old Skool Sneakers ($60) that have no blue or grey, or white or pink in them at all. The shoes are peach in colour.

Published:
