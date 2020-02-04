Colour Of Sneaker Wages War On Internet, The Actual Colour Will Shock You

Nicole Coulthard, a Facebook user has recently sparked a debate online by posting an optical illusion image of a sneaker that has divided the internet waging a war on what colour it is.

Netizens have commenced a heated argument over the colour of the shoe that appears teal to some, and grey for others. Some users have also claimed that the shoe was perhaps pink and white that has startled the online community that has landed in a pool of a mystery.

Read Madelaine Petsch Is A Bombshell Like Cheryl Blossom In These Outfits

Read Patrick Mahomes' Pitbulls Join In Super Bowl LIV Celebrations, Fans Adore The Pets

rt if u see pink and white



fav if u see grey and green mint pic.twitter.com/nS0k557wSp — exo's #1 hypeman (@wondeukist) October 13, 2017

Users scolded people who agreed that the shoe was grey

The image was shared on Twitter by a user asking the online audience if they see a grey or green mint shoe. The users perched on the post scolding people who agreed that the shoe was grey and green mint questioning their visual capacity.

They said that the shoe was a pink-and-white colour. “on my screen that is bright, I see the photo in a bigger size, it's actually white and pink”, commented one user. “I saw a grey and mint, looked at it again just now and as I stared at it, it slowly transitioned to pink and white”, wrote another user. An aggravated user asked how people were seeing pink, the shoe was clearly green in colour.

I see pink and mint. — Zach Morris (@zach8870) October 13, 2017

y'all seein pink mint white gray meanwhile my colorblind friend is already on another level @mikhazix pic.twitter.com/GVNFGQskG9 — kristy ❀ oikawa love mail (@dorotheasgf) October 13, 2017

pink and white?😵 i only see grey and green mint. Is this another legendary photo after 'that dress' photo?😂 — ʰᵉⁿˡᵒ ᶦᵗ'ˢ ᵐᵉ (@kartikafriyeni) October 13, 2017

😂 it's pink and white, but the lighting is so dead it appears grey and mint green. Vans never dropped the latter colourway 👍🏾 — Chicken Connoisseur (@PengestMunch) October 15, 2017

I took my vote back!!!!

That's cheating because the first thing I thought of was "lighting" but you didn't mention flash



That changes it!! — Ninjetta (@RealNinjetta) October 13, 2017

A user wrote that the optical image started an argument between him and his partner. He said that while he saw the shoe to be green, his partner kept arguing for it to be pink and white, and he decided to break up with her. In another twist, the Urban Outfitters’ website portrayed the same sneakers, the Vans Retro Old Skool Sneakers ($60) that have no blue or grey, or white or pink in them at all. The shoes are peach in colour.

Read People In China Throw Out Pets From Apartments Over Coronavirus Spread Fears

Read Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters Part Ways Less Than 2 Weeks After Wedding