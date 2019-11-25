Colourblind Boy Sees Colours For The First Time, Burst Into Tears

A 12-year-old boy from Minnesota experienced colours for the first time in his life after wearing special glasses and burst into tears feeling overwhelmed. Jonathan Jones was being taught about colourblindness in Lakeview High School when his principal lent him special glasses saying, “They’re all yours, let’s see what it does.”

Emotional moment for boy

The 12-year-old put on the glasses and saw a rainbow of colours for the first time in his life. It made him emotional and he burst into tears. The principal then hugged and comforted the boy saying, “I’m so happy for you… that is so awesome. I told you it’s going to be a little emotional.” Jonathan’s mother, Carole Walter Jones was also in the classroom and embraced him. Jonathan's elder brother Ben shared the video on Twitter which has been viewed more than 8 million times and has been retweeted more than 27k times. "This is just a great example of the huge impact that teachers can have on kids. We need to pay our teachers more; they more than deserve it," tweeted Ben.

My little brother is severely colorblind and so is his principle at school. While they were learning about colorblindness in class, his principle brought in some glasses that let him see color for the first time, and he was very emotional. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/LQhAND9RJq — Ben Jones (@BenJones_5) November 21, 2019

Social Media share their experience

Social media loved the reaction and many users shared similar real-life experience. "This is amazing I myself am colourblind really bad and I’ve always wanted to wear these glasses. I’d love to see the world how most of the people see it even if it was for one hour. I really do think I’d be mind blown and would never give them back. Happy your bro was able too," wrote a user. "My late husband was colourblind & my first thought when he died was of the glorious colours he was seeing in heaven. The glasses are not very expensive, Macker, and I wonder if there's some $5 per week treat you could forgo to save up for 70 weeks & get them!" replied another user.

(With inputs from agencies)