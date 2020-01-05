Comedian Celeste Barber’s Bushfire Fundraiser Is A Hit On The Internet

Australian comedian Celeste Barber’s Bushfire fundraiser has brought more than £13 Million in donations since it was set up on Friday, January 3. The response to the charity campaign has been overwhelming with the pledges growing at a rate of £530 ($693) per second.

Every donation counts

The 37-year-old wrote on the fundraising page that she’s raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund and every donation will make an impact. She further wrote that every donation helps. Speaking to international media about the fundraiser, Barber said people are amazing and she wishes more power to people. She further said someone needs to do something and people have done it.

She is not the only celebrity to raise funds for the raging Australian bushfires, US singer P!nk announced on Saturday that she was pledging $500,000 (£382,043) to help fight the bushfires. Actor Nicole Kidman, who was raised in Sydney, also matched P!nk's generous pledge.

Tennis Australia has also decided to initiate a number of fundraisers and support initiatives during ATP Cup, Australian Open, Brisbane International and other events over the next four weeks. CEO of the association, Craig Tiley released a statement where he stated that steps will be taken to help those who have been affected by the incident.

The statement by Tiley read "For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires in Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts. We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks. Stay tuned for further announcements."

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser for the koalas who suffered the plight of the devastating bushfires of Australia reached the levels of Aus$1 million ($680,000) on November 21 making the campaign Australia's largest marketing campaign as reflected by GoFundMe. The devastating bushfires perished several Koalas in the region of New South Wales.

