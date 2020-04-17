Comedian Laura Daniel Bakes A Hilarious Cake Resembling PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand comedian Laura Daniel baked a hilarious cake in a bake-off challenge with Hilary Barry host of TV programme Seven Sharp. Laura tried to bake the cake resembling the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern but the end results of the baking competition were quite different from what she imagined. She also apologised to the PM for the failed attempt.

As per reports, Laura Daniel baked the cake during an episode of the TV programme Seven Sharp which aired earlier this week, after challenging host Hilary Barry to a baking competition. Laura tried to win the bake-off challenge with the host however the cake didn't look anywhere close to New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

Taking to Instagram she wrote "They say don't bake your Heroes. But I wanted to try anyway,". Laura further apologised to the PM and wrote she was deeply sorry for the cake. "I'm deeply sorry @jacindaardern I truly tried my best with what I had available... it's made from another NZ icon lolly cake...."

HERE IS THE LOOK OF HER CREATION:

PM Jacinda Ardern reacts

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacted with an 'embarrassed' emoji to the post. To which Laura responded saying 'Glad you love it!'.

The botched cake has received many likes on social media and a number of amused comments, viral attention and love from amateur bakers across the world. A user wrote, 'oh my god what are the teeth?'. While another joked about her talent and said, Shit, you've got talent. "Thank you for this, I didn't want to sleep tonight, so this will really help with that," joked another Instagram user.

