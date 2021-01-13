'Coming Home': Putin Critic Navalny Says He Will Return To Russia On January 17

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on January 13 said that he plans to return to Russia on Sunday from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack. While taking to Instagram, Navalny informed that he has booked a flight that will arrive in Russia on January 17. “Coming home,” he wrote, further adding that he is “almost health” and can finally return.

“There was never any question of 'returning or not' for me. Simply because I didn't leave. I ended up in Germany... for one reason: they tried to kill me," the anti-graft campaigner wrote.

He added, “This morning I went to the site of the Pobeda company and bought tickets. On January 17, Sunday, I will return home on a Pobeda flight”.

The Kremlin critic has been in Germany since late August after he fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He was hospitalised in the city of Omsk and he was then flown out to Berlin in an induced coma. Western experts had concluded that Navalny was poisoned using the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok.

Putin ‘ordered for my murder’

Navalny has insisted that the attack was carried out by Russia’s main security agency, the FSB, on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin denies any involvement, however, in the Instagram post Navalny reiterated that Putin “gave the order for my murder”. Navalny and his aides have accused the Kremlin of trying to block Navalny’s return to Russia by threatening him with the jail.

According to Associated Press, Russian prison authorities, citing a Lancet report, said that Navalny was discharged from the hospital on September 20 and by October he became normal, thus he should return to Russia and fulfil his obligations assigned to him under the suspended sentence. The Russian prison service has issued an ultimatum to Navalny, asking him to report to office or be jailed for violating suspended sentence terms. Navalny had received a three and a half-year suspended sentence back in 2014 after he was found guilty of money laundering and fraud. Navalny's brother Oleg had also received a prison term in the same case. Both had challenged their sentence in the European Court of Human Rights.

(Image: AP)

