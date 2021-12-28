Confrontational Eastward Expansion Of NATO Threat To European Security: Russia

The continuation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)'s confrontational course eastward towards Ukraine had a negative impact on the security structure of the European countries, Russian Deputy Defence Minister General Alexander Fomin said on Monday. Speaking at a briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies in Moscow, he listed a chronology of events that Russia believed to have left a weakened security infrastructure in Europe.

He also added that the military construction of the NATO bloc is "completely re-focused on preparations for a large-scale armed conflict of high intensity with Russia," the Russian Arms Control Delegation mentioned a Twitter post, quoting General Fomin.

"It is clear that the strengthening of NATO has left its mark on the security of Europe. In 1999, an unauthorised UN military operation was carried out against Yugoslavia. As a result of the bombing of Belgrade, civilians, innocent people were killed, the country's economy was disrupted. The disintegration of Yugoslavia led to a new round of expansion of the block due to the inclusion of Albania, Croatia and Montenegro and later North Macedonia," General Fomin said, as reported by Sputnik.

❗️Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Colonel General Alexander #Fomin:



🔉The continuation of @NATO’s confrontational course towards 🇷🇺 forces us to toughly raise the issue of legally binding #SecurityGuarantees.



📄Read the briefing held on 27 December: https://t.co/cL7CG0Bb7M pic.twitter.com/se0PMMRr8K — Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna (@armscontrol_rus) December 27, 2021

Speaking about the impacts of NATO expansion, the Russian Deputy Defence Minister also stressed that while the international military alliance continued to expand deployment of weaponry and troops in the eastern regions of Europe, the Western partners continued to assure Moscow "of the absence of aggressive intentions against Russia."

"In all fairness, it should be noted that Moscow believed these statements, although they froze interaction with NATO in 1999 in connection with a military solution to the crisis in Yugoslavia," Fomin added. In his statement, General Fomin also highlighted that NATO's total military spending in 2021 touched nearly 1 trillion 174 million dollars and the figure exceeded Russian Federation military budget by at least 18 times.

🇷🇺Заместитель Министра обороны России генерал-полковник А.#Фомин:



📈 Совокупные затраты союзников [по #НАТО] на военные нужды в 2021 году достигли 1 трл 174 млрд долларов. ❗️Этот показатель превышает военный бюджет Российской Федерации более чем в 18 раз. pic.twitter.com/tj1jrt4KoV — Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna (@armscontrol_rus) December 27, 2021

Putin ready to take 'military measures' against threats in Ukraine

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin, earlier this week, blamed the "aggressive westernised politics" behind escalating tensions in Ukraine. Speaking at a Defence Federation meeting, he warned that Russia would "not sit idly", instead was prepared to take military measures in response to the "unfriendly steps" taken by the West. His assertions come as a part of repetitive hostile rhetoric that President Putin has engaged in since mid-November when US intelligence detected deployment of over 90,000 Russian troops along the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

As per experts, the troop amassment by Russia indicates a potential large-scale invasion of Ukraine. For the unversed, Russia and Ukraine have locked horns since 2014 after former annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Following this, there have been sporadic clashes between Kyiv and pro-Russia separatists in the region. However, Russian officials, including President Putin have repeatedly refuted claims of any threat to Ukraine's sovereignty.

Nevertheless, in a meeting with US President Joe Biden, earlier this month, his Russian counterpart demanded a "guarantee" from the West against the inclusion of the ex-Soviet nation, Ukraine, in NATO, making it sparklingly clear that Kremlin doesn't want the international military alliance in an ex-Soviet country or vice versa.

(Image: AP)