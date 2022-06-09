Belgium’s incumbent monarch King Phillipe is currently on a six-day visit to Congo- a remarkable move that comes as both the countries seek to bolster ties and forget their brutal past. Located in the Central part of the African continent, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was under Belgian colonial rule for over six decades. It became independent in 1964, but Phillipe’s visit marks the first time ever that any Belgian ruler landed in the country.

▶️ Cette première journée à Kinshasa se clôture par un banquet officiel à la Cité de l’Union africaine.@Presidence_RDC pic.twitter.com/wA9TpP5CaY — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) June 8, 2022

On Wednesday, he addressed parliamentarians in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa wherein he reaffirmed his deepest regrets for his ancestor's actions in Congo. Furthermore, he also condemned the brutal colonial rule asserting that it “was one of an unequal relationship, in itself unjustifiable, marked by paternalism, discrimination, and racism. It led to abuse and humiliation.” Notably, Phillipe is one of the few rulers who have publicly condemned for their country's past actions. In 2020, the Belgian monarch sent a letter to the Congolese president expressing his "deep regrets" for the "wounds" caused by colonization. Notably, last year, French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines after he apologised to Algerians who fought alongside the colonisers during their war of independence.

Le Chef de l'État et le Roi des belges ont inscrit leurs allocutions dans la perspective de la construction d'un avenir commun entre les peuples belge et congolais. Un appel pour un dépassement des crises du passé mais en gardant un regard lucide sur l'histoire commune. pic.twitter.com/tPEUdJwgZB — Présidence RDC 🇨🇩 (@Presidence_RDC) June 8, 2022

'Write a new chapter in our relations'

Meanwhile, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi lauded Brussell's attempts to “write a new chapter in our relations and look to the future.” He said that both the countries are now poised to “build something new and above all something that is constructive.” He later appeared alongside Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in the country's capital wherein he noted that Belgium, as the headquarters of the European Union (EU), is pivotal to his country's functioning.

According to historians, the Belgian colonisation of Congo was one of the most brutal rules in the continent’s history. Millions were killed, tortured, mutilated and died of disease as they were forced to collect rubber under the rule of King Phillipe's ancestors. Interestingly, King Leopold II, who oversaw the conquest of the land, governed it as a part of his personal property between the years, 1885 and 1908, before Congo officially became a Belgian colony.

Image: Twitter/Presidence_RDC