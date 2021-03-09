Congo: International Criminal Court Orders Compensation For Victims Of War Criminal

International Criminal Court (ICC) judges in The Hague on March 8 have ordered that the victims of convicted war criminal Ntaganda should get $30 million in reparations. The Judges said Bosco Ntaganda did not have the resources to pay the compensation himself so instead, the compensation should be made through the Trust Fund for victims. The Chamber ordered the Trust Fund to design an implementation plan based on the identified modalities of reparations, in consultation with the victims.

Bosco Ntaganda found guilty

Bosco Ntaganda was convicted in 2019 on 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes. He was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for his role in atrocities during a conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003. He was the military chief of the Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC) militia in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Hundreds of civilians were killed and many thousands forced to flee during the fighting. The Chamber unanimously issued an order against Ntaganda's liability for reparations at 30 million US dollars. The Judges also ordered the Trust Fund to pay the compensation as Ntaganda did not have the money to pay.

The Chamber awarded collective reparations with individualised components to all victims of the crimes for which Mr Ntaganda was convicted, establishing the eligibility criteria for reparations, to enable the identification of victims by the Trust Fund. The Trust Fund has to submit its general draft implementation plan by 8 September. Among the victims eligible for the reparations program would be child soldiers under Ntaganda's command, rape victims and children born out of rape. The collective nature of the reparations program means that there will be no individual payouts. The Chamber noted that the priority shall be given to individuals who require immediate medical and psychological care, victims with disabilities, victims of gender-based violence, victims who are homeless and require financial help.

