Congo: Rebels With Connection To Islamic State Kills 43 People

A Human Right group on December 16 said that rebels with alleged connections to the Islamic State group took the lives of 43 people in the eastern part of Congo in numerous attacks orchestrated in response to a military offensive in the region. According to reports, rebels belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces went to a few houses to kill people.

Eastern Congo plagued with violence

President of the Congolese Human Rights group popularly known by CEPADHO, Omar Kavotha, said that the rebels were continuously trying to instigate people against the government amid issues of security in the area that led protesters to burn a town hall in the month of November. The current incident provides a freeway to extremist groups such as the Mai Mai militias to carry out attacks in the area.

The latest set of rebels orchestrated attacks started on December 13 when Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels staged an attack in Ben City, claiming the lives of six people. The rebels went on to spread violence in several communities in close proximity of Beni City.

The violent attacks targetted an area plagued by the Ebola disease in the eastern part of Congo, which has claimed the lives more than 2,200 people since 2018. One of the doctors, Pierre Celestin Adikey, who coordinates the efforts undertaken to prevent the epidemic, said that such incidents cause a hindrance for Ebola response teams, adding that movement of people becomes a difficult thing to control.

According to reports, Ebola response teams have not been able to safely get to the affected area in order to give vaccinations to all those at a higher risk of getting the deadly disease. Without a clear way to reach the affected areas, Ebola has continued to spread in the region.

Violent situations paralyzes Ebola response teams

The World Health Organisation evacuated nearly 49 non-essential staff among the 120 working on the Ebola epidemic from the town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the worsening situation. A United Nations spokesperson November 26 said that two people were killed in clashes with police in the eastern part of Congo on November 25 after demonstrators set fire to the mayor's office and several other UN buildings in anger at a new round of violence by rebels believed to be of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

WHO spokesperson, Christian Lindmeier in a news briefing stated that non-essential staff were flown to the eastern city of Goma, where the 49 of them were still continuing their work. Lindmeier also said that the anger among the population is 'very much understandable', however, for important operations, law and order will be restored.

(With inputs from agencies)