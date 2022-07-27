Congo: UN Condemns Killing Of 2 Indian Peacekeepers Of BSF Amid Protests In Goma

After the death of two Indian peacekeepers of BSF in the recent protests in Congo, the United Nations has condemned the attack and expressed sorrow to the bereaved families.

"It's something that should't have happened. It’s an unacceptable action & we condemn killing of our colleagues.We express our deepest sympathies to their families & colleagues & we'll send our sympathies as well to Govt of India," said a statement from the UN said.

Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General has stated that that the organisation has been in contact with the Indian Mission over the killing of the two Indian peacekeepers.

UN chief 'strongly condemns' violence in Congo

UN chief Antonio Guterres also issued a statement 'strongly' condemning the attack on peacekeepers. Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement, "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the fatal attack on peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) on 26 July in Butembo, North Kivu province."

"He underscores that any attack directed against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and calls upon the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents and swiftly bring those responsible to justice," Haq added.

The anti-UN protests in Congo

As many as 15 people, including three UN peacekeepers have been killed and about 60 others injured due to the demonstrations in Congo’s eastern city of Goma against the United Nations mission in the country, as per reports.

Demonstrators on Monday had set fires and forced entry into the UN mission offices in Goma, accusing the peacekeeping forces of failing to protect civilians amid rising violence in Congo's eastern region. They are calling for the UN forces, present in Congo for years, to leave.

The protests are taking place as fighting has escalated between Congolese troops and the M23 rebels, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes. The M23 forces have shown increased firepower and defense capabilities, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

Congo's east is home to myriad rebel groups and the region's security has worsened despite a year of emergency operations by a joint force of the armies of Congo and Uganda. Civilians in the east have also had to deal with violence from jihadi rebels linked to the Islamic State group.

(With inputs from ANI)