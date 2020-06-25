DR Congo's Government Officially Declares End To Ebola Epidemic In The East

On June 225, DR Congo's government officially declared an end to Ebola epidemic that broke out in August 2018 and claimed nearly 2,277 lives. The outbreak was "the longest, most complex and deadliest" in the 60-year history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Health Minister Eteni Longondo announced in the press conference.

In the year 2013-2016, the deadly Ebola crisis spread in West Africa and claimed the lives of over 11,300 people, surpassing the casualty in DR Congo. Further, on June 1, as the epidemic in the east was wiping out, a fresh outbreak in DR Congo broke out, the 11th since Ebola was identified in 1976, according to reports. In April, as the eastern outbreak was just three days from reaching the finishing line, a new case was reported in the country with a fresh outbreak in May. While the disease is declared officially wiped out when no new cases are reported for 42 days, DR Congo recently maintained zero cases double the incubation period.

Public Health Emergency of International Concern

“#Ebola outbreak in #DRC is OVER! WHO congratulates all those involved in this tough and often dangerous work to ending the almost 2-year long outbreak,” the World Health Organization, wrote on Twitter. In July 2019, WHO had declared the Ebola outbreak to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and urged the nations worldwide to lend international support, especially to countries in close proximity such as Rwanda and Uganda.

Dr @MoetiTshidi: "Working together we leave an enduring legacy which is now supporting the fight against #COVID19 and other outbreaks." — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) June 25, 2020

According to WHO’s report, eleven workers and patients were killed in the fight against the disease, further, elevating the “Chronic insecurity” that made the epidemic “highly complex.” The worst-hit area was North Kivu, a province predominant in militia killings and ethnic violence. At least 320,000 people were administered with an experimental vaccine. The death rate of Ebola was typically high up to 90 per cent, according to the WHO that claimed 13 lives out of 24 cases.

