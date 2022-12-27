'Consequences Of Moscow's Actions': Ukrainian Official On Engels Airbase Explosion

In the Ukraine-Russia war, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson, Yurii Ihnat has said that explosions on Russia's Engels airbase, which allegedly killed three soldiers, are the "consequences of Russian aggression” in Ukraine, reported local news agency The Kyiv Independent. Further, Ihnat said, "If the Russians thought that the war would not affect them deep in the rear, they were wrong.”

Russia has been attacking Ukraine continuously after its regression from Kherson city. Recently, at least eight people were killed in Russian shelling at a residential area of Kherson city on December 24. “At least eight civilians were killed,” confirmed the office of the prosecutor on Telegram.

“On a weekend, on the eve of Christmas, the Russians attacked the city center. They attacked the market, shopping center, residential buildings, administrative buildings, the places where the most people are,” said Yaroslav Yanushevich, governor of the region, reported The Guardian. Further, the governor said that 58 people have been injured in these Russian attacks on Christmas Eve.

Explosions and air raid sirens in Engels on the morning of December 26 were reported on Telegram. However, the Russian Defense Ministry has said that a Ukrainian drone was shot by the air defense near the Engel airbase, and three Russian soldiers died due to the fall of the drone’s wreckage.

Ukraine Air force hits Engel airbase

Earlier, the Russian officials had blamed Ukrainians for the explosion at the Engels airbase and Dyagilevo airfield near Ryazan on December 5 that had caused damage to Tu-95 heavy bombers and killed three Russian soldiers. However, in the recent attack, Ukrainian official has neither confirmed nor denied their responsibility for the incidents. Tu-95 long-range bombers are a significant component of Russia's strategic nuclear arsenal and have been used against Ukraine in the war.

While talking about Ukraine's retaliation to stop Russia, UK Defense Ministry has called the alleged attacks 'some of the most strategically significant failures of (Russian) force protection', reported The Kyiv Independent. Russia has been suffering from a number of cross-border attacks from Ukraine during the war on its main territory, as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014, reported the Associated Press.