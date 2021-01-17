'Contain Mass Exit': At Least 9,000 US-bound Honduran Migrants Enter Guatemala

Guatemalan officials on January 16 estimated that at least 9,000 Honduran migrants entered Guatemala in hopes to reach the United States border. According to Associated Press, the migrants pushed past about 2,000 police and soldiers posted at the border and they entered without showing the negative coronavirus test that the country requires. The migrants are seeking to escape poverty, unemployment, gang and drug violence and the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes. Most of the migrants travelled on foot, planned to head first to Mexico and then on to the US.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei issued a statement calling on Honduran authorities “to contain the mass exit of its inhabitants”. The President said that the government regrets the violation of national sovereignty and calls on the government of Central America to take measures to avoid putting their inhabitants at risk amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The police officials, on the other hand, said that the migrants were allowed to cross into Guatemala because there were many families with children.

According to reports, two groups of 3,000 Honduran migrants had pushed their way into the Central America country without registering. A third group had also entered Guatemala on Saturday. They had set out from San Pedro Sula and some of the migrants had caught rides while other walked along the highway escorted by police.

‘New humanitarian challenges’

As the migrants moved northwards, workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees provided some with assistance. In a statement, Red Cross said that the combination of COVID-19, social exclusion, violence and climate-related disasters that occur at the same time with a magnitude seldom seen before in Central America raises new humanitarian challenges. It is worth noting that the Honduran migrants are seeking a better life in America under Joe Biden’s administration after years of tough anti-migrants policies under outgoing US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, earlier this week, the 11-nation Regional Conference on Migration expressed concern over the “exposure of irregular migrants to situations of high risk to their health and their lives, primarily during the health emergency”. Mexican officials have also said that they had discussed migration with Biden’s pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and raised the possibility of implementing a cooperation program for the development of northern Central America and southern Mexico, in response to the crisis caused by the pandemic and the recent hurricanes.

