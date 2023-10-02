Contract Worth £3.95 Billion For Aukus Nuclear Submarines Goes To UK's BAE Systems

In a significant development bolstering the UK's defense capabilities, BAE Systems, UK's largest defense contractor, has clinched a substantial £3.95 billion contract. The contract is set to facilitate the development and construction of a new generation of attack submarines as part of the UK's involvement in the trilateral Aukus security pact, as per a report from the Financial Times.

The Aukus pact, a collaborative effort between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, aims to provide Australia with advanced nuclear-powered attack submarines. These submarines are slated for deployment in the early 2030s and are intended to counter China's growing ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region.

What is the primary focus of this endeavor?

The newly secured funding will encompass development work until 2028, effectively enabling BAE Systems to embark on the detailed design phase of the submarine program and commence the procurement of long-lead items. Charles Woodburn, the Chief Executive of BAE Systems, emphasized the importance of this funding, stating that it "reinforces the government's support to our UK submarine enterprise and allows us to mature the design, and invest in critical skills and infrastructure."

The primary focus of this endeavor is to create a fleet of cutting-edge hunter-killer submarines under the Aukus umbrella. Grant Shapps, the UK's Defense Minister, noted that these submarines would empower the Royal Navy, allowing it to maintain a strategic advantage beneath the sea and compete effectively with emerging naval forces worldwide in an increasingly unpredictable and perilous world.

Submarines won't be delivered until 2030s

The forthcoming submarines will be based on a British design tailored for the next generation of attack submarines, poised to replace the existing Astute class. Both Australia and the UK will operate these submarines, referred to as SSN-Aukus. The actual manufacturing of these advanced vessels is scheduled to commence toward the end of the decade, with the delivery of the first SSN-Aukus submarine anticipated in the late 2030s.

This substantial contract represents a pivotal step in enhancing the UK's defense capabilities and its commitment to international security efforts in the Indo-Pacific region through the Aukus pact. As geopolitical tensions continue to evolve, investments in advanced military technologies, such as these submarines, are seen as essential for safeguarding national interests and contributing to global stability.