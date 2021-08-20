Convoy Of Afghan Soldiers Head To Panjshir To Fight Taliban | WATCH

Building up the anti-Taliban resistance, several tankers of Afghanistan soldiers were seen making their way to the Panjshir Valley on Friday. In a video that has been accessed by Republic TV, hundreds of Afghan soldiers were seen travelling through the streets to join the Northern Alliance Resistance movement in the valley.

After the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan's 'caretaker' President Amarullah Saleh has been gradually building up a resistance against the Taliban in Panjshir valley- the only region which has not fallen to the Taliban. An anti-Taliban resistance force, led by the son of late Afghan politician Ahmad Shah Massoud-- Ahmad Massoud, is reportedly gathering strength in the region.

Resistance 2.0 in Panjshir Valley

After Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation, VP Amrullah Saleh came forward to take charge of the country as the 'caretaker' President. Promising to continue the resistance against the brutal Taliban regime, he requested people to not obey the orders of the terror outfit.

Thereafter, the first major signs of resistance against the Taliban were noted in the Panjshir Valley. Amid the takeover, the valley saw the hosting of the Northern Alliance flag for the first time since 2001. Later, Russian agency sources reported that forces of President Amarullah Saleh and warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum have united against the Taliban in a battle for a strategic road in the valley.

With a request to all 'friends' for support, Afghan commando Sarfaraz was seen arriving in Panjshir yesterday sending a clarion call to intensify 'RESISTANCE 2.0'. Along with the Commando, General Hasib Panjshiri, General Hamid Saifi, Commander Khalid Amiri have also reached the Panjishir district to join Amrullah Saleh.

Republic TV has accessed several excluisve videos from the anti-Taliban resistance in Panjshir which shows a large convoy of soldiers passing through the main area of the region, waving the Northern Alliance flag. Sources in Panjshir told Republic that training of the commandos to fight the Taliban has begun in the higher reaches of the valley. More and more Afghan soldiers who were captured or those who fled the nation after the Taliban takeover, are joining the resistance for the 'last battle of democracy'.