COP15: Environmentalists Criticise Slow Progress In Planning Montreal Conference

Environmentalists are criticizing the slow progress pledged by the world leaders during various climate summits, with leading NGOs now warning of the collapse of Earth’s life-support systems. The climate advocacy groups that met in Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, for an additional round of talks on a consensus to halt the human-driven obliteration of the natural world, underscored that the UN biodiversity negotiations have advanced "a concerning point" due to a lack of attention from governance. During the conference with top environmentalists of the world, they underlined how the world leaders including the United States, United Kingdom, and France have never met the target they had set for themselves.

The advocacy group recalled the warning of scientists wherein they claimed that nearly one million species face extinction. During a warning letter published in 2019, scientists emphasised that nature is declining at rates "unprecedented in human history". The scientists called for “transformative changes” to restore and protect nature. Shortly after this dire assessment and warning, 196 countries began working on a strategy under the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity to update and revise global biodiversity targets. They have now met four times in person and held numerous regional consultations and online meetings with a mandate to adopt a Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework at COP15, which is finally now set for December 2022.

Though the environmentalists bolstered some of the steps taken by Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson, the advocacy group underscored they only met once a decade and, therefore, negotiations on biodiversity are critical as per the current requirement. In an open letter published on Monday, Greenpeace-- an independent global campaigning network, and Avaaz-- a US-based nonprofit organisation that promotes global activism on issues such as climate change, said progress on the final deal was not being made, and the talks lacked high-level political engagement. They highlighted how the negotiations are only handled by technical specialists during any COP Summits and added the leaders are rarely involved at the end of talks.

Environmentalists call on the UNSG to work with Canada and China to urgently convene high-level meet

They noted countries had once pointed to COP15 as an opportunity to deliver a global deal for nature and people similar in significance to the Paris Climate Agreement but added there is a notable absence of the high-level political engagement. "The UN Secretary-General, Heads of State and ministers from every continent have publicly declared their determination to address this crisis. Canada has generously accepted hosting the COP15 in Montreal and China holds the Presidency," it said in the open letter. "We now call on the UNSG to work with both countries to urgently convene high-level leaders to step in and help get it done before the Montreal conference," it added.

Image: UNEP