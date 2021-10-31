COP26: Climate Change Needs 'realistic Action' With Global Cooperation Says Dalai Lama

Ahead of the crucial UN conference on climate change COP26, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday, October 31, issued a statement saying that climate change must be addressed by the leaders of the world on a ‘cooperative global level,’ and must benefit the whole world. In his remarks made for the Conference of Parties (COP26), Tibetan spiritual leader called for a collective ‘realistic action’ to tackle the climate crisis, adding that strategizing it needs a scientific understanding as well as a cooperative approach. The COP26 meeting that commenced on Sunday, is bringing the leaders of the world together to pledge goals to meet the Paris Agreement terms and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Today, we need to address the future not with prayers prompted by fear, but by taking realistic action founded on scientific understanding. The inhabitants of our planet are as interdependent as ever before. Everything we do affects our human companions, as well as innumerable animal and plant species,” PTI quoted the Tibetan leader as saying. “We must confront issues of climate change on a cooperative global level for everyone's benefit. But we must also do what we can on a personal level,” he added.

'Global warming an urgent reality,' cautions Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama insisted, that even the small daily actions, such as how we use water and how we dispose of what we don't need, have consequences on the climate. Reminding the implications of the rising global temperature. He said, “We must make taking care of our natural environment a part of our daily life, and learn what science has to teach us.” Furthermore, the spiritual leader hailed the younger generations, who he said were demanding concrete action on climate change and “giving some hope.”

The Dalai Lama cited efforts of the climate activists such as Greta Thunberg that have been raising awareness to the world leaders to heed the science and take concrete actions. “Global warming is an urgent reality. None of us is able to change the past. But we are all in a position to contribute to a better future. Indeed, we have a responsibility to ourselves and to the more than seven billion human beings alive today to ensure that all of us can continue to live in peace and safety,” he said.

“With hope and determination, we must take care of both our own lives and those of all our neighbours,” Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was quoted saying by PTI.

Tibetan plateau, said the Dalai Lama, is known as the largest reservoir of snow and ice outside the North and the South Poles, has often been called “the Third Pole”. He stressed, “Tibet is the source of some of the world's major rivers, among them the Brahmaputra, the Ganges, the Indus, the Mekong, the Salween, the Yellow River and the Yangtze. These rivers are the source of life because they provide drinking water, irrigation for agriculture, and hydropower, for nearly two billion people across Asia,” he reminded, as he urged the leaders to preserve the rich and bountiful resources of the Earth.

“The melting of Tibet's numerous glaciers, the damming and diversion of rivers, and widespread deforestation exemplify how ecological neglect in one area can have consequences almost everywhere,” he cautioned. Further, he warned that the threat of global warming and climate change was not just limited by national boundaries, it affects us all.