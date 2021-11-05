COP26: New Zealand Vows To Phase Out Coal In Electricity Generation By 2040

In the fight to curb climate change, New Zealand, even though contributing a small number of global emissions, pledged to phase out coal for the generation of electricity in the next 10-20 years, reported RNZ News on Thursday. Apart from phasing out coal, the report said that Aotearoa has also joined 20 other countries in agreeing to stop granting public finance for oil, gas, and coal projects overseas by the end of next year.

According to the local media report, the pledge was taken during the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow. According to climate advocates, coal accounts for the major source of carbon emissions and is a significant source of planet-warming emissions. Meanwhile, the climate advocates also welcomed the New Zealand decision to minimise the use of coal in the next two decades.

"Today, I think we can say that the end of coal is in sight," said Alok Sharma, a UK politician chairing the conference of nearly 200 nations, known as COP26.

New Zealand gross per capita emissions are one of the worst

It is worth mentioning that the share of Wellington in terms of global greenhouse gas emissions is small, however, gross per capita emissions are higher as compared to other countries. According to the UN report, New Zealand gross per capita emissions is one of the worst growth rates in the world. The report said that the emission of New Zealand grew 57% in the past 30 years, which is the second-highest growth of any industrialised country.

Earlier, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. However, the critics said that the vision is still obscured by a lot of smoke as several top emitters which have now grown to top economies are still out of the "deal". Notably, the critics are pointing fingers at China, India, Australia and the United States-- which are considered as the top emitters of carbon. The critics called these characters "animated characters".

Poland maintained its deadline

Meanwhile, Poland, the second-biggest user of coal in Europe after Germany, appeared to backtrack on any ambitious new commitments within hours of the announcement, noted the critics who are "patrolling" the COP26 Summit very closely. "Energy security and the assurances of jobs is a priority for us," Anna Moskwa, Poland's minister for climate and environment, said in a tweet, citing the government’s existing plan. According to Poland, it would stop using hard coal by 2049. The climate advocates said they thought Poland would shift the deadline to 2040.

UN body appeals to countries to implement robust carbon-cutting programmes

Notably, earlier on October 26, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on nations to implement robust carbon-cutting programmes to avert a "climate catastrophe." Noting that the new and updated climate commitments "fall far short of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement", he said that "the world is on track for a global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)." As per the latest UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2021, updated Nationally Determined Contributions only take 7.5% off predicted 2030 emissions, while 55% is needed to meet the 1.5°C Paris goal, the UN said in a statement.

Image: AP