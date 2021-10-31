COP26: New Zealand's PM Pledges To Cut Net Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 50% By 2030

Ahead of UN climate talks in Glasgow, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, reported The Guardian. The new announcement from the Ardern came to fulfil the government's earlier pledge to reduce emissions by 30% below 2005 levels by 2030. "Even though we make a small contribution to global emissions, as a country surrounded by oceans and whose economy depends on our land, we are not immune to the impact of climate change, so it is very important that we act," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement on Sunday.

According to her, the target set by the current government has been much higher than the target set by the National Government in 2015 but stressed to invoke tougher measures to save the planet from getting worse. She said that the changes have been announced in accordance with the plan suggested by the Climate Change Commission earlier this year. "New Zealand's increased contribution to global efforts to combat climate change now represents our fair share and is in line with what is needed if we are to avoid the worst effects of global warming on New Zealand.

New Zealand gross per capita emissions are one of the worst

Climate change is a priority for the government because it is a threat to our economy, the environment and our daily lives," added the statement released by the government on October 30. It is worth mentioning that the share of Wellington in terms of global greenhouse gas emissions is small, however, gross per capita emissions are higher as compared to other countries. According to the UN report, New Zealand gross per capita emissions is one of the worst growth rates in the world. The report said that the emission of New Zealand grew 57% in the past 30 years, which is the second-highest growth of any industrialized country.

UN body appeals to countries to implement robust carbon-cutting programmes

Notably, earlier on October 26, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on nations to implement robust carbon-cutting programmes to avert a "climate catastrophe." Noting that the new and updated climate commitments "fall far short of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement", he said that "the world is on track for a global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)." As per the latest UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2021, updated Nationally Determined Contributions only take 7.5% off predicted 2030 emissions, while 55% is needed to meet the 1.5°C Paris goal, the UN said in a statement.

Image: AP/Pixabay