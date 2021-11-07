COP26: Protesters Worldwide Demand 'robust Action, Not Plain Words' On Climate Crisis

For the second consecutive day, climate activists, youth, and environmentalists from across the world mobilised in over 250 protests and rallies demanding what the Glasgow campaigners called a “robust action and not just plain words” against the global climate change and rising temperatures. In Australia’s Sydney, Paris, Seoul, and Kenya, several rallies, awareness marches, and climate events were organised where millions gathered to mark the Global Day for Climate Justice, according to COP26 LIVE broadcasts from Glasgow. As many as 250,000 protesters gathered for demonstrations against climate change in Glasgow alone as they asked the world leaders to do more to tackle the climate crisis.

"We are taking to the streets across the world this weekend to push governments from climate inaction to climate justice," Asad Rehman, a spokesperson for the COP Coalition, told reporters of Euronews.

Braving the heavy rains, pro-climate marchers gather in Glasgow and worldwide

Early Saturday morning, over 100,000 protesters were seen converged braving the torrential rain in Glasgow outside the COP26 climate conference venue that entered the sixth day. Thousands of strong crowd chanted pro-climate slogans as they condemned the inaction on part of the key players. "Our world is under attack, stand up fight back," they were heard saying in unison, the European outlet reported. "We're clear that warm words are not good enough - and that the next week of talks must see a serious ramping up of concrete plans," said Scottish activist Mikaela Loach at the protest. Meanwhile, a protester aged 66-year old had reportedly came all the way from Bristol to remind the wealthier nations of their commitments of providing $100 billion (€86 billion) annually to developing nations to combat the worsening climatic impacts.

In Sydney, Paris, as well as Turkey’s Istanbul marchers took to the streets demanding more actions as they labelled the COP26 talks by the leaders as just “a sham” and called their own leaders total “embarrassment” for not doing more. Over a thousand people gathered in London’s iconic locations including the Bank of England to Trafalgar Square where they made their voices heard. "Less talk more action" and "No More COP outs,” they were heard chanting.

In France, hundreds of thousands emerged on the streets with pro-climate banners outside the Paris City Hall that read "Climate inaction = crimes against the living. ”Another large flag carried by the climate activists read "Inactive at C026: Dying in 2050” and was later stationed on the Olympics rings to garner more attention. Protests were also marked in the world’s southern countries including in the Philippines. Rallies were also witnessed in South Korea, Indonesia, the Netherlands. Belgian arm of the Extinction Rebellion occupied a street in Brussels protesting in favour of urgent climate change action.

COP26 'A Failure' says Thunberg, as UN declared healthy environment a 'human right'

Swedish youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday labelled the crucial COP26 meeting a “failure”. The young icon for climate slammed the world leaders for turning the climate conference into a "PR event to fight for the status quo", as she said that COP26 had become a "global north greenwash festival” during Friday, March. Earlier last month, for the first time in a historic move, the UN's Human Rights Council recognised having a clean, healthy and sustainable environment as a "human right." In resolution 48/13, the Council called on States around the world to work together, and with other partners, to implement this newly recognised right. The text, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favour and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan.

