COP26: UN Chief Welcomes China-US Climate Pledge, Calls It A 'step In Right Direction'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, 10 November, welcomed the agreement between China and the US on enhancing climate action. The two nations, both major emitters of greenhouse gases, released a Joint Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action at the ongoing COP26 in Glasgow. The two sides pledged to continue working together and with all parties to strengthen the implementation of the Paris agreement.

Guterres welcomed the agreement by China and the US to work together to take more ambitious climate action in this decade. The UN chief also noted that the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity. He said that the surprise decision from the two nations is an “important step in the right direction”.

China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation

Following the surprise declaration, China’s climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua informed that Beijing and Washington would now outline their efforts in a joint statement based on the guidelines of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. He said that the agreement between the two biggest carbon polluters calls for “concrete pragmatic” regulations in decarbonisation, reducing methane emissions and fighting deforestation. Xie added that both sides recognise that there is a gap between the current effort and the Paris agreement.

“So we will jointly strengthen climate action and cooperation with respect to our respective national situations,” Xie added.

He also went on to say, “There is more agreement between the US and China than divergence, making it an area of huge potential for cooperation. By working together our two countries can achieve many important things that are beneficial not only to our two countries but the world as a whole.”

Separately, US climate envoy John Kerry said that the whole point of the agreement is that the steps that the two sides are taking can answer questions people have about the pace at which China is going. Kerry went on to say that the pledge will also help China and the United States to be able to accelerate the efforts to tackle the changing climate. He said that he was “pleased” about the agreement, adding, “Every step matters right now, and we have a long journey ahead of us”.

China “has committed to develop by COP27 next year a comprehensive and ambitious national action plan on methane," Kerry told reporters.

