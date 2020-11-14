Cops Evacuate Ubisoft's Building In Potential Hostage Situation That Turned Out To Be Hoax

The Montreal police officers rushed to the Ubisoft building on November 13, in Montreal, Quebec, amid reports of a potential hostage situation. However, later on, it turned out to be a hoax. The police department of Montreal took to its official Twitter handle as they said that a police operation was being carried out in the building. “There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow," wrote the Montreal Police.

Potential hostage situation at Ubisoft

The department made another tweet saying that they rushed to Ubisoft building following a 911 call. They further mentioned that “specialized" officers were "inspecting the premises” and no injuries have been reported. After some time, even when no threats were reported, the police evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.

Read: AC Valhalla Rumors Of Leicester: Here's A Complete Guide To Help You

There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Officers have been sent to the location following a 911 call. Specialized #SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises. There are no injuries reported. https://t.co/omrH0sYHbQ — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1T — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

L’opération en lien avec un appel de prise d’otage est terminée. Aucune menace n’a été détectée et il n'y a eu aucun blessé. Une enquête suivra pour faire la lumière sur l’appel à l’origine de cet important déploiement policier. #SPVM



Détails ➡ https://t.co/RCEeHQO4Bh pic.twitter.com/8nTY3hquzg — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 14, 2020

Read: AC Valhalla: How To Fix Stuttering And Lagging In The New Ubisoft Release

As per the reports by BusinessInsider, a Ubisoft representative said that they are aware of the situation and working with the local authorities. Ubisoft Montreal is the main development studio of French game publisher Ubisoft. It is responsible for franchises like "Assassin's Creed," "Far Cry," and "Watch Dogs”.

Read: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

Also Read: AC Odyssey Kythera Artifact Locations - Here Is Everything You Need To Know

(Image Credits: Unsplash)