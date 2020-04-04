Coronavirus: 180 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in China

Amid the increasing number of cases due to Coronavirus infection, China which was considered to be the epicentre of the deadly disease, took a sigh of relief after a total of 180 contaminated patients were discharged from the hospitals on April 3 on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission reportedly said in a statement.

Drop in number

Approximately a total of 76,751 patients had been discharged from hospitals after they were seen recovering from the pandemic by the end of April 3, the commission reportedly said in its daily report on April 4. As of April 3, a total of 81,639 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the China mainland, and 3,326 cases of casualties due to the pandemic.

Casualties in China

As per reports, 95 Chinese police officials and 46 medical workers have lost their lives during their fight with the Coronavirus pandemic. Chinese official media reportedly revealed on April 4 that it is for the first time that the casualties of the frontline officials fighting the battle against the global health crisis has happened and also expressed their grief over it.

The revelation of the fatalities came when China on April 4 held a national memorial for the martyrs and victims who lost their lives in the outbreak which is expanding its horizon globally. The country has registered 81,639 confirmed cases and 3,326 cases of fatalities, out of which the majority of them belong to the epicentre, Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, where the deadly virus originated late last year in December.

As of April 2, the deadly COVID-19 claimed lives of 60 frontline police officers and 35 auxiliary police officers, official media here quoted the Chinese Ministry of Public Security. As of March 15, at least 46 medical workers have sacrificed their lives during the battle by risking infection, over-work or accidents state-run Global Times reported.

