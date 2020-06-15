Coronavirus Clusters In Japan Linked To Young, Asymptomatic People: Study

As the COVID-19 cases are at an upswing in several parts of the world, a new study in Japan has revealed that coronavirus clusters discovered outside the hospital may have been started among people who are younger than 40 or are asymptomatic. In a bid to enhance the insight into the transmission of the fatal virus which originated in China in December 2019, the researchers in Japan looked at more than 3,000 coronavirus cases in the country. While they got an idea of how the highly contagious disease spread among millions, the researchers have also underscored the importance of precautionary measures including wearing masks to control the transmission of coronavirus.

The study found at least 61 clusters linked to places including health care facilities, restaurants, bars, workplaces, bars, workplaces and music events. Then, the researchers also identified at least 22 patients of COVID-19 who likely started the chain of infections outside the hospitals, growing into a cluster. According to the study published as “Early Release” last week in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a journal from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of those identified patients were in the age group of 20-39 years. Thus, the researchers noted that it was “younger than the age distribution of all COVID-19 cases in Japan”.

“We do not know whether social, biological, or both factors play a role in the difference in transmission patterns between the younger and older persons,” the researchers wrote.

They added, “We also noted probable primary COVID-19 case-patients appear to transmit the virus and generate clusters even in the absence of apparent respiratory symptoms, such as cough.”

Clusters identified in Japan

Even though the study can be subjected to some changes before it is published in an online journal, the researchers found at least 18 clusters that were linked to healthcare facilities in the country and ten to other facilities like nursing homes and daycare centres. Moreover, ten additional clusters in Japan were among restaurants or bars, eight mong workplaces and seven in music-related events including live concerts where the largest non-healthcare related cluster was noted. Five more clusters were located in gymnasiums and two to ‘ceremonial functions’ and one in an airplane.

“The largest non–healthcare-related cluster we observed was among >30 persons who attended a live music concert, including performers, audience members, and event staff. Healthcare and care facilities accounted for >50% of clusters,” the research said.

