Coronavirus Crisis: Canada To Send $10 Million To Indian Red Cross To Support COVID Fight

Amid several countries coming forward to help India, Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau on Wednesday informed that they will be sending 10 million dollars for India to fight the COVID crisis. As India is facing a shortage of emergency equipment, this move has been taken for the nation to have medical supplies. More assistance is expected in future from Canada.

The Prime Minister tweeted that the funds will be sent through Canadian Red Cross.

Right now, the people of India are facing a tragic situation. To help with everything from ambulance services to buying personal protective equipment, we’re contributing $10 million to @IndianRedCross through @RedCrossCanada. We stand ready to donate extra medical supplies, too. https://t.co/YUuJTGSIoG — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 28, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada's foreign minister Marc Garneau had spoken to his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar and informed him that Canada is exploring every possible way to assist India in this time of need.

"This morning, I spoke with @DrSJaishankar to convey Canada’s solidarity with the people of India as they face this deadly wave of #Covid19. Canada is exploring all options to support India’s urgent needs. We are ready to assist, " tweeted Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.

Relief from around the world

Before Canadian PM made official announcements on helping India, the US, UK and several other countries had extended support to India. On Tuesday first set of help arrived from the UK where India received 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators. Moreover, the search engine giant Google and top tech company Microsoft also spoke about helping India with COVID supplies. Meanwhile, Russia, Ireland, and Afghanistan have also announced to help India in the time of need. Recently, France too made announcements about assisting India with medical necessities. India is currently facing a deadly situation of the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 storm in India

India received assurance of assistance from across the world as the new wave of the virus has shaken the whole country. The combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources has led to the death of several patients. Hospitals in several states are facing the pressure of caseload and not enough equipment for treatment.

Till February India was on the verge of winning the COVID battle however, according to the medical experts, new mutants and casualty amongst the citizens of the country resulted in destructive conditions. The vaccination drive is in full swing but it has not curtailed the virus completely. India is recording more than 3 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases for the past several days.